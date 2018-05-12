Kenyan Bishops Uncover Massive Eugenics Program Via Tetanus Vaccine

The Catholic bishops of Kenya have publicly slammed the World Health Organization and UNICEF for operating a secret eugenics program via tetanus vaccinations.

In a public letter, the bishops demanded to know why the tetanus vaccine was laced with the dangerous Beta- HCG hormone which causes infertility and miscarriages in women.

Ncregister.com reports: After raising their concerns about a possible nefarious population control program with government officials, nothing was done. So the bishops “struggled and acquired several vials of the vaccine,” which were then sent to numerous labs.

Horrifyingly, the bishops learned that “all the tests showed that the vaccine used in Kenya in March and October 2014 was indeed laced with the Beta- HCG hormone.”

The bishops said they were “shocked at the level of dishonesty and casual manner in which such a serious issue is being handled by the Government” whose Ministry of Health had previously declared that they had tested the Vaccine and found it clean of Beta- HCG hormone. The bishops called that “a deliberate attempt to distort the truth and mislead 42 million Kenyans.” So it’s either the bishops are lying, have been seriously misled by several labs, or the government is covering up for a massive sterilization program.

This is truly a scandal and should alarm everyone. These international organizations seem to be operating an involuntary sterilization control program and stripping women of their rights as human beings. Sadly, I have not seen an outcry about this from your typical “reproductive rights” organizations. I would hope that these allegations would inspire an international investigation.