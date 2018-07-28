Kim Dotcom: ‘Deep State’ Social Media Are Meddling In US Elections For Democrats

Kim Dotcom warns deep state social media companies are meddling in US elections

World famous hacker Kim Dotcom has warned that ‘deep state’ Facebook and Twitter are planning to meddle in US elections on behalf of the Democrats. 

“I wouldn’t be concerned about Russian meddling in US elections,” Dotcom tweeted. “Be concerned about Deep State social media companies like Facebook and Twitter meddling in US elections.”

Dotcom warns that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey do “100 times more harm to democracy than all foreign meddlers combined.”

Rt.com reports: Dotcom’s harsh words for the social media giants come in the midst of reports that Twitter is using shadowbanning to help Democratic candidates over Republicans.

Shadowbanning is a technique employed by Twitter to prevent a user from reaching its full audience. In many cases, an account’s content will be unable to be retweeted, and the reach of tweets are severely limited. The company recently responded to the accusations, claiming they don’t shadowban, despite the fact that a January undercover report from Project Veritas showed a Twitter employee saying the opposite.

Dotcom, who is involved in campaigning for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, is among those to report their tweets on the topic are not being seen by the expected number of people.

Dotcom has long threatened to set up his own social media network which would not have the same censorship and Deep State interference. He has also offered a $100,000 reward for anyone who can leak evidence of Twitter’s shadowbanning database.

Dotcom also took aim at Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, saying they are “the worst of all deep State collaborators” because they “contain the most backdoors, they supply the most data and technology to the Deep State making spying on all of us easier.”

