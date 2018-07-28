Kim Dotcom: ‘Deep State’ Social Media Are Meddling In US Elections For Democrats

World famous hacker Kim Dotcom has warned that ‘deep state’ Facebook and Twitter are planning to meddle in US elections on behalf of the Democrats.

“I wouldn’t be concerned about Russian meddling in US elections,” Dotcom tweeted. “Be concerned about Deep State social media companies like Facebook and Twitter meddling in US elections.”

I wouldn’t be concerned about Russian meddling in US elections. Be concerned about Deep State social media companies like Facebook and Twitter meddling in US elections. Zuckerspy and Jack the Ripper are doing 100 times more harm to democracy than all foreign meddlers combined. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 28, 2018

Dotcom warns that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey do “100 times more harm to democracy than all foreign meddlers combined.”

Rt.com reports: Dotcom’s harsh words for the social media giants come in the midst of reports that Twitter is using shadowbanning to help Democratic candidates over Republicans.

Shadowbanning is a technique employed by Twitter to prevent a user from reaching its full audience. In many cases, an account’s content will be unable to be retweeted, and the reach of tweets are severely limited. The company recently responded to the accusations, claiming they don’t shadowban, despite the fact that a January undercover report from Project Veritas showed a Twitter employee saying the opposite.

We caught a Twitter software engineer RED HANDED when he admitted that Twitter #ShadowBans to our undercover journalist. Twitter will never admit it: "it's a lot of bad press if, like, people figure out that you're like shadow banning them. It's like, unethical in some way." pic.twitter.com/MmBGKohWLj — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 26, 2018

Dotcom, who is involved in campaigning for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, is among those to report their tweets on the topic are not being seen by the expected number of people.

It's pretty clear to see that supporters of the #Unity4J movement have been targeted and #shadowbanned at regular intervals. It seems to be tweets that are limited and made inaccessible. To Censor those fighting for free speech noticable. #freeassange #nomore #assange #wikileaks pic.twitter.com/10z1xFjVDz — Defango #Unity4J (@defangolives) July 26, 2018

Dotcom has long threatened to set up his own social media network which would not have the same censorship and Deep State interference. He has also offered a $100,000 reward for anyone who can leak evidence of Twitter’s shadowbanning database.

The fallout for Twitter is just beginning. Launching a real Twitter competitor with innovations that empower the user and protect free speech would be a big hit. Everything I ever created had over 100 million users. This could launch in a year. It’s a no-brainer. Want to invest? — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 26, 2018

Twitter stock will tumble. With a totally overvalued market cap of $31.7 billion and a PE ratio of 90 you simply can’t afford to censor your users @jack. Twitter may easily lose 50% of its value this year. All because of political bias. https://t.co/YshtoqyTEk — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 26, 2018

Do you want @jack to end Twitter censorship and shadowbanning? — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 26, 2018

Dotcom also took aim at Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, saying they are “the worst of all deep State collaborators” because they “contain the most backdoors, they supply the most data and technology to the Deep State making spying on all of us easier.”