Kim Dotcom Slams ‘Deep State’ Social Media For Meddling In US Elections

July 28, 2018

Kim Dotcom has slammed ‘deep state’ social media for meddling in US elections, warning that the damage they do to democracy is 100 times worse than all foreign meddlers combined.

The MegaUpload founder accused both Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey giving the pair catchy nicknames namely, “Zuckerspy and Jack the Ripper.”

RT reports: Dotcom’s harsh words for the social media giants come in the midst of reports that Twitter is using shadowbanning to help Democratic candidates over Republicans.

Shadowbanning is a technique employed by Twitter to prevent a user from reaching its full audience. In many cases, an account’s content will be unable to be retweeted, and the reach of tweets are severely limited. The company recently responded to the accusations, claiming they don’t shadowban, despite the fact that a January undercover report from Project Veritas showed a Twitter employee saying the opposite.

Dotcom, who is involved in campaigning for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, is among those to report their tweets on the topic are not being seen by the expected number of people.

Dotcom has long threatened to set up his own social media network which would not have the same censorship and Deep State interference. He has also offered a $100,000 reward for anyone who can leak evidence of Twitter’s shadowbanning database.

