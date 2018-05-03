Kim Kardashian Teams With Donald Trump To Free Alice Mary Johnson

Kim Kardashian, the wife of Kanye West, has persuaded Ivanka Trump ask President Trump to pardon Alice Mary Johnson – a grandmother currently serving life in prison for a non-violent drug offence.

On October 25, 2017, Kardashian West tweeted: “This is so unfair…” with the link to a video that shows prisoner Alice Mary Johnson telling her story on a prison phone.

This is so unfair… https://t.co/W3lPINbQuy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2017

It is now thought that the file on Johnson is now on President’s Trump desk for him to review.

Metro.co.uk reports: It was Johnson’s first ever offence but it gained national attention when Kim tweeted about the case in 2017.

Kim has also got her attorney Shawn Holley involved as well, and it is thought that the pair are also working on a second case, that of Cyntoia Brown, a Tennessee woman who killed a man who was allegedly using her as a sex slave when she was 16.

Both cases were originally publicised by the ACLU in a campaign to bring awareness to mass incarceration, and Kim was among many who voiced their support.

The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017

Holley has previously worked with clients such as Nicole Richie and Tupac, and she worked with Kim’s father Robert Kardashian in 1995 on the O.J. Simpson trial, helping him to win an acquittal for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Johnson has also allegedly written to Kim telling her that she is ‘literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family’ and admitting that she believes the fight for justice will be a ‘defining moment in history’.

She also says Kim will become a key figure in ‘meaningful criminal justice reform becoming a reality’.