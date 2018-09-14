Kremlin: Putin Concerned By Terrorist Activities In Syria’s Idlib

Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned over terrorist activities in the Syrian province of Idlib, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin has discussed the latest developments in Syria’s last terrorist stronghold with members of Russia’s Security Council on Friday.

Russia, along with Syria, has already warned that the US, along with its allies Britain and France, are preparing for a new military attack against Syria as government forces get ready to liberate Idlib.

Press TV reports: Syrian army troops are preparing to launch a full-scale military operation against different factions of militants that have practically held hostage the inhabitants of Idlib for a long time.

On Wednesday, Syria’s official news agency SANA quoted Russia’s Defense Ministry as saying that the foreign-backed Takfiri militants have abducted 22 children with their relatives from Syria’s Aleppo as well as a group of orphans to use them in a staged chemical weapons attack in Idlib to be blamed on the Syrian government.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem said on Tuesday that the United States is using internationally-banned chemical weapons to invent a pretext for a military campaign against his conflict-plagued Arab country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with English-language al-Hayat magazine, Muallem said it is not the first time that chemical attack claims have been used to justify an attack on Syria.

Both Damascus and Moscow, a close ally of the Arab country, have already submitted proofs and evidence

“The remaining groups of extremists are currently concentrated in the de-escalation zone in the province of Idlib. Terrorists are making attempts to disrupt the ceasefire, moreover, they are carrying out and preparing various kinds of provocations, including the use of chemical weapons,” the Russian president said. to the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) showing that terrorists in Idlib are preparing to set up another false flag chemical attack to frame Damascus and pave the way for the US-led coalition to attack Syrian government troops.

In an address to a key trilateral summit, hosted by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and also attended by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Tehran on September 7, Putin said militants are preparing provocations, including the use of chemical weapons, in Idlib.