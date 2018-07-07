Lawyers Suing Jim Jordan Were Paid By Hillary To Compile Russian Dossier

Lawyers suing Rep. Jim Jordan over bogus sexual abuse allegations were personally hired by Hillary Clinton to compile the Russian dossier.

Perkins Coie, Hillary Clinton’s personal law firm, were instrumental in fabricating the infamous Trump-Russia dossier. They are now trying to smear Rep. Jim Jordan.

Foxnews.com reports: Earlier this week, Jordan’s office denied knowing about any allegations against Richard Strauss, a team doctor who died in 2005.

Jordan worked as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State from 1987 until 1995 before going into politics. He was elected to the U.S. House in 2006 and is seen as a contender to be the next Speaker of the House.

“It’s false,” Jordan said of the allegation in an at-times emotional interview.

“Our coaching staff, we would’ve dealt with this,” he said, adding that the health and well-being of OSU student athletes always came first.

He dismissed claims by former wrestler Mike DiSabato, who said on CNN “Jim knew about what I call the deviant sexual atmosphere.”

Jordan said DiSabato is being dishonest, has a criminal record and that CNN should have looked more closely at his background before booking him multiple times in one day in the immediate aftermath of the allegations’ emergence.

Of the others who have accused him of turning a blind eye to the abuse, Jordan said he is “bothered the most” by those who “are saying these things that I know they know the truth.”

Jordan said the timing of the allegations is suspect, since they come immediate after a contentious hearing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and also during the ongoing discussion that the congressman may run for speaker of the House.

He said the law firm representing some of the accusers, Perkins Coie, is the same firm that was involved with the Trump-Russia dossier.

“Congressman Jordan never saw any abuse, never heard about any abuse, and never had any abuse reported to him during his time as a coach at Ohio State,” said spokesman Ian Fury.

A former Ohio State University wrestler told Fox News Thursday that starting in March, he sent a series of emails to Jordan about his alleged cover-up of the abuse, urging him to speak out about the doctor’s actions.

Capitol Police are reviewing the emails sent to Jordan. Four former Ohio State wrestlers have said Jordan was notified of alleged abuse by Strauss and failed to act.

President Trump has stood behind Jordan, telling reporters on Air Force One Thursday that he believes the congressman’s denials.

“I don’t believe them at all. I believe him. Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington. I believe him 100 percent,” said Trump.