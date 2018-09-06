Bombshell: Liberal Activists Caught Paying Cash To Kavanaugh Protestors

Photographic and video evidence suggests liberal protesters at the Justice Brett Kavanaugh SCOTUS Senate hearing in Washington D.C. were paid cash to continually “yell, scream” and “even possibly get arrested” at the committee hearing.

At least 70 protesters were arrested on Tuesday and dragged screaming from the committee hearing after interrupting the proceedings and causing delays. Mainstream media presented the liberal protests as organic, however evidence gathered by investigators outside the hearing suggests a number of the arrested protesters were paid for their services.

Images captured outside the Senate building show a woman in a sleeveless dress featuring a distinctive pattern receiving a roll of cash from a younger man in a grey button-down shirt. The man was also holding a large envelope that eyewitnesses describe as being “literally full of cash.“

Footage from the hearing, uploaded by The Washington Post, clearly show the same woman, among others, being arrested and removed from the hearing.

A group of doctors from Texas who attended the hearing Tuesday also told interviewer Adam Schindler that they also personally witnessed organized activists with a “literal bag of cash” paying the liberal rent-a-mob protesters to continue disrupting the hearing.

In the video, Dr. Tom Schlueter from Texas says:

“We came here to participate in the hearings, to get in the line. They told us to be here at 8:00, 8:30 at the latest, to get in line to go inside and hear the hearings. We got here at about 8:15 and there was already 100 people in line, and most of them would be probably classified by me as ‘opposing everything going on with Judge Kavanaugh,’ and so we began to see a process of things unfolding as we were standing in line that kept the line from going ahead.

“One thing was there were people who had come along… who had a bag of money, and people would hand them a piece of paper, and then they would give them money. So we know money was exchanged for some of the people to be here, just to protest.

“There was no depth to what their understanding, they were just here to be a disruption, protesters. They were actually told, we heard them say this, ‘when you go in, we want you to yell, to scream, and even possibly to get arrested.’ So that was some of the processes we saw happening…”