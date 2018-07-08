Liberal Pro-Refugee Hitchhiker Mutilated & Burned Alive By Muslim Trucker

Sophia Lösche, a prominent liberal feminist who campaigned with her politician brother for open borders in Germany, has been found dead, mutilated and burned alive, after hitching a ride with a Muslim truck driver.

Fully indoctrinated by liberal ideology, Lösche decided to hitchhike from Leipzig to Amberg in Germany on June 14, flagging down a ride from a truck driven by a 41-year-old Moroccan Muslim driver — one of the minorities she had dedicated her life to supporting. However, events took a sinister turn, and Lösche realized that liberal ideology is disastrous in the real world.

In the West, liberals have aligned themselves with Islam, believing that their compassion and acceptance will garner them favor with the Muslim world. What they fail to understand is that everything they value runs directly counter to the fundamentals of Islam, and increasingly, as in the case of 28-year-old German activist Sophia Lösche, they are finding this out the hard way.

Perhaps the most tragically ironic of Islam’s Western comrades is the open borders feminist movement. Disturbingly, these third-wave feminists campaign not only for the importation of an indefinite number of migrants from Islamic regimes but also for their right to practice Sharia law, which oppresses and brutalizes women.

MadWorld reports:When 28-year-old German activist Sophia Lösche saw the mainstream media’s refugee crisis propaganda, she felt compassion for their alleged plight. Joining her brother, Green party politician Andreas Lösche, she began volunteering in the “Refugees Welcome” organization and “No borders kitchen” project, vehemently opposing the right-wing’s border security concerns.

According to Spanish newspaper El Correo, police discovered the mutilated body of Sophia Lösche near a gas station in Bilbao, Spain. Her suspected killer, a Moroccan Muslim identified only as Boujemaa L., had reportedly maimed and burned the body in an effort to destroy the evidence before trying to escape to his home country. Fortunately, he was arrested in the Spanish city of Bailén before he could escape the authorities.

Liberalism is a mental disorder

Appallingly, Sophia’s liberal politician brother, Andreas, was more concerned with preserving the left’s agenda after receiving word of his sister’s gruesome murder. In fact, he has blamed none but the conservative opposition in the wake of the horrific slaying, according to German newspaper Bild.

Her brother Andreas Lösche, a member of the Green party and a local politician in the Bavarian city of Bamberg, wrote after the arrest of the 40-year-old trucker: “We would like to point out that the nationality of a possible perpetrator has nothing to do with his actions. Sophia was active in supporting refugees and was committed against the right-wing.”

The 51-year-old politician claimed that right-wing “racists” and others were using the disappearance of his sister for political gain and that he had received death threats as a result of his comments saying: “Already, some of us are getting hate comments right through to death threats from right-wing people.”

The suspect, Boujemaa L., is a Moroccan national with several children. He has since been detained and denied bail because of the likelihood that he will again attempt to flee the country. After his arrest, Boujemaa confessed to killing Sophia and dumping her body near the gas station in an effort to conceal his crime.

“He led a normal life here and was a pleasant employee, came to the bills always with his children in the office,” said his boss Driss Assilla (60) to BILD. Boujemaa L. is the father of three daughters (14, 10, 9) and a son (2). The forwarding chief stunned: “We never thought that he would do such a thing.”

Of course, Sophia’s murder isn’t the first of its kind. In December 2016, 19-year-old pro-migrant activist Maria Ladenburger was raped and murdered in Germany by Afghan asylum seeker Hussein Khavari. The migrant initially claimed to be a minor in order to avoid prison but was later found to be an adult. In March 2018, Khavari was sentenced to life in prison for the heinous sexual assault and murder.

When activists advocate on behalf of Islam and Sharia law, they are calling for the most misogynistic legislation possible. In fact, the Quran not only teaches that women are inferior to men but also that they are to be inhumanely dealt with.

While this violence and oppression afflicts even the most devout Muslim women, unbelieving women — even compassionate liberal feminists — are in far more danger of being brutalized. Western women must recognize that Islam seeks to enslave them mentally, physically, and sexually. Liberalism is empowering this probability.