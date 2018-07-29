Liberal Who Destroyed Trump’s Hollywood Star To Be Banned From Voting For Life

The liberal activist who had a tantrum and destroyed President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been charged with felony vandalism and is set to be banned from voting for the rest of his life — and the liberal celebrities who hailed him as a hero are outraged.

Austin Clay, 24, threw a hissy fit on Wednesday at around 3:30 a.m. and set about destroying the star with a pickaxe. He opened the case and pulled out a pickaxe and went to work on destroying the star as if that is going to do anything to the president himself.

Clay surrendered himself to police, proud of what he had done. Right after he committed the petulant act, he phoned the police, reported the vandalism, and told them that he would be coming in, The Los Angeles Times reported.

An hour after the incident, Clay walked into Beverly Hills police headquarters, told them what he did and who he was, and surrendered. Police booked him on suspicion of felony vandalism which, if convicted, will prevent him from voting for the rest of his life.

A pointless act of virtue signaling that had no effect on Trump will affect Clay forever. It was because he had a tantrum and did not have the coping skills to control his emotions. It is a conviction, and it is not tough to convict someone who has confessed. This will follow him for every job interview he ever has.

MadWorld reports: What’s more is Kevin Spacey’s star, a man who has been accused of raping underage boys, is right next to President Trump’s and no one has vandalized it. It shows where the heads of these Democrats are.

Many people in the liberal city thought the act of vandalism was ridiculous. “I just seen a guy going to town on, I guess, the ground or whatever,” witness Patricia Cox told CBS Los Angeles. “I didn’t know what was going on.

“Whether you like the man or not is completely inconsequential. You don’t do that to the Walk of Fame,” another man said.

“This is the second time. Something has to be done,” Gregg Donovan, who is now standing guard by the star, holding a Trump 2020 sign, said.

“When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark,” the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

But not everyone in Hollywood agrees. Clay spoke to TMZ and, besides being thrilled with himself, he revealed who else was thrilled with what he did.

“I just felt really passionate because of what happened with the immigrants and him [Trump] stripping children away from their parents,” he told TMZ after he was let out of jail. “And that just sort of set me off.”

“Robert De Niro left me a voice message,” he said. “He wanted to say…he wanted to give me a high-five. Chelsea Handler (who wanted to know if he was single), Mark Hamill.”

Robert de Niro is a one-dimensional actor and an insane old man, Chelsea Handler is a train wreck, and Mark Hamill is a man who was never good enough to play anything other than Luke Skywalker. What an impressive list.

Now, Clay will have to deal with the consequences for the rest of his life as those Hollywood actors go back to their normal lives and never think of this nitwit again. President Trump never even addressed the issue. This his act, that Clay will have to deal with forever, accomplished nothing.