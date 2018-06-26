Liberia: CDC Engineered Ebola Epidemic In Africa

Authorities in Liberia have found evidence that the CDC deliberately engineered the Ebola epidemic in Africa as part of a biowarfare program.

According to investigators, one year before the Ebola outbreak in west Africa officially took hold, the CDC covertly ran a “research laboratory” studying Ebola virus samples. The samples were found to have been dumped across the capital of Monrovia, instead of incinerated as per normal protocol.

Ahtribune.com reports: With hundreds if not thousands of Liberians making a living scavenging these refuse piles it was just a matter of time that someone would get stuck by an Ebola laced hypodermic needle, and voila, an epidemic of a lethal virus never before found in west Africa could have exploded on the scene.

Of course it may not have been the solid waste from the CDC research laboratory, it could just as easily have come from the liquid waste generated there.

The investigation uncovered that the drains at the CDC laboratories were no different really than the rest of Liberia, a country where the capital didn’t have electricity never mind running water.

From the laboratory pipes to ditches to a stream where people bathed, washed their dishes and clothes and even took drinking water from…there was no modern liquid waste containment, let alone treatment for what was flushed from the deadly “research” being conducted on the cheap by the CDC in Liberia.

The World Health Organization and other CDC brethren have only been able to come up with “Eating Infected Bats Brought Ebola to Liberia”, sort of how AIDS got started in Africa by “natives eating monkeys”. Of course no one has come up with any evidence on how bats somehow travelled 600 kilometers from the Congo to west Africa for the first time in history?

Who knows, maybe bats did bring Ebola, but one thing Liberian journalists have uncovered is that the CDC did bring live Ebola virus to Liberia to study at least a year before the outbreak and didn’t bother bringing the modern sanitation disposal systems needed to prevent the virus escaping.

Of course, like how the UN brought Cholera to Haiti, deny, deny, deny, made easier by wild claims from the likes of Jeff Rense and others of the Alex Jones temperament.

With Ebola suddenly reappearing in the Congo, and a new vaccine being tested for the first time in extensive trials on humans, just what awaits the Congolese guinea pigs years from now after the flood of WHO, CDC et al have long gone home after declaring the Ebola epidemic conquered is something journalists on the ground, like those in Liberia and the last Ebola outbreak, will have to uncover.