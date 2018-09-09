Linda Sarsour Drops Her Guard; Tells Crowd That Jews Are Not Human

Prominent far-left activist Linda Sarsour dropped her guard this week and unleashed the kind of retrograde racism that hasn’t been seen in this country for centuries when she claimed that Jews are not human.

Issuing the astonishing hate-fueled remarks at the annual Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) convention in Houston, Texas, Linda Sarsour demanded that Muslims stop granting Israeli Jews the dignity of being treated with basic human dignity and respect.

The Algemeiner reported that Sarsour, who was praised by the liberal media this week after her arrest at the Brett Kavanaugh Senate committee hearing, said that if Muslims are not promoting the Palestinian cause then they are part of the problem, stating, “you as an American Muslim are complicit in the occupation of Palestinians, in the murder of Palestinian protesters.“

Sarsour has a long history of racist, anti-Semitic remarks yet she appears to be the recipient of a free pass by the media. However on this occasion, when she actually implied that Jewish people are not human, the big-name liberal activist outdid herself, and shared the kind of retrograde ideology last witnessed in America during the dark days of the slave trade.

“So when we start debating in the Muslim community about Palestine, it tells me a lot about you and about the type of faith that you have in your heart,” Sarsour continued. “If you’re on the side of the oppressor, or you’re defending the oppressor, or you’re actually trying to humanize the oppressor, then that’s a problem sisters and brothers, and we got to be able to say: That is not the position of the Muslim American community.“

Sarsour told a Hamas fundraiser last year that “Muslims do not need to integrate” when they immigrate to Western nations like the United States. She couldn’t be more wrong. Her comments advocating the dehumanization of people of a different race are the perfect example of the kind of unacceptable beliefs that must be left behind when starting a new life in America.

Nonetheless Sarsour, who is regularly praised by mainstream media, received a ringing endorsement from Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this week after she was arrested for disrupting Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Our future is a shared responsibility. This woman putting it all on the line for healthcare, women & LGBT+ rights is @lsarsour. The far right constantly maligns her w/ false attacks + threats of violence. Yet here she is, as always, fighting for everything our flag represents. https://t.co/QR4rYnclLt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 5, 2018