Lindsey Graham: ‘Going Low Is A Step Up’ For The Democratic Party

Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder and the Democratic Party for their behavior towards Brett Kavanaugh and their disgraceful recent rhetoric during his appearance Wednesday on “The Story” with Martha MacCallum.

Fox host MacCallum began the conversation by showing the clip of Hillary Clinton declaring that will be no room for civility in politics until Democrats are back in power, which aired during a CNN interview on Tuesday.

“I would say that if you think what happened to Brett Kavanaugh was civil, we have a definite different view of what civil means. Civil means that you do not destroy a good man because you want power. You don’t hide the evidence and ambush him, you don’t turn to the [Michael] Avenattis of the world and allow accusations completely unfounded. You tell Dr. Ford, ‘Hey we would go to California,‘” Graham stated.

He continued, “So, you know, Michelle Obama said ‘when they go low, we go high.’ Here’s my view of the Democratic Party regarding Kavanaugh — going low is a step up for you. You are in the gutter in terms of the Democratic Party’s approach to Kavanaugh.”

MacCallum then aired the clip of former Attorney General Eric Holder saying, “When they go low, we kick them,” a reference to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s famous line.

“I voted for [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor and [Justice Elena] Kagan, I can’t imagine I would do to them what they tried to do to Kavanaugh. Keep it up, keep it up Mr. Holder, keep doing what you’re doing and see how the American people like this,” Graham added.

“This is the number one issue I think for America in November. Do you agree with what they did to Brett Kavanaugh? Do you believe that what they did was okay? If you believe it was okay vote Democrat. If you thought it was despicable, vote for us.”

