Lisa Page: Trump Is Right, Mueller Probe Is Witch Hunt

FBI lawyer Lisa Page has vindicated Trump, confirming that the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller is nothing more than a baseless witch hunt.

According to Page, a text sent by former FBI agent Peter Strzok last year that read: “There’s no big there there,” refers to the fact that the Russian collusion probe is nothing more than a political witch hunt.

During a closed-door congressional hearing last week, Page said the message from her former lover and colleague referred to the lack of merit in the Russia investigation.

“Strzok declined to say – but Page, during a closed-door interview with lawmakers, confirmed in the most pained and contorted way that the message in fact referred to the quality of the Russia case, according to multiple eyewitnesses,” John Solomon wrote in The Hill Thursday.

Infowars.com reports: “The admission is deeply consequential. It means Rosenstein unleashed the most awesome powers of a special counsel to investigate an allegation that the key FBI officials, driving the investigation for 10 months beforehand, did not think was ‘there.’”

Additionally, Page also admitted the bulk of the anti-Trump texts between her and Strzok “mean exactly what they say,” contradicting Strzok’s denial of anti-Trump bias in the Russia probe.

Her testimony further confirms President Trump’s suspicion that the Mueller probe is a political “witch hunt,” meant to cover for crimes committed by Democrats and the Deep State to sabotage a presidential election and overthrow a duly elected president.

“How can the Rigged Witch Hunt proceed when it was started, influenced and worked on, for an extended period of time, by former FBI Agent/Lover Peter Strzok? Read his hate filled and totally biased Emails and the answer is clear!” Trump tweeted earlier this month.

