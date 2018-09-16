London Mayor: Police Preparing For Civil War After Brexit

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that British police are preparing for civil war in Britain following Brexit next year.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr program, Khan warned that there will be anarchy on the streets of the UK if Britain leaves the European Union.

“Let me tell you the facts, which are that the police currently are preparing for the possibility of civil unrest. That’s happening now, already,” the globalist Mayor said.

Mirror.co.uk reports: He went on to say the effects of the impending Brexit are already being felt in the Capital.

He added: “What’s happening now already is our NHS wards are understaffed.

“What’s happening now already is developers I speak to are telling me workers aren’t returning from their summer holidays.

“What’s happening already is the highest vacancy rates in London for mental health nurses, for NHS nurses and for social care.”

Mr Khan confirmed he would want any people’s vote to have remaining in the EU as an option.

Writing in the Observer, Mr Khan said the only two possible outcomes are now a bad deal or no deal, which would be even worse.

He said: “They are both incredibly risky and I don’t believe Theresa May has the mandate to gamble so flagrantly with the British economy and people’s livelihoods.”