Madonna Flees America; Moves To Socialist Country To Protest Trump

Madonna has turned her back on the United States and moved her family from their Manhattan base across the Atlantic Ocean to a socialist enclave in order to escape the Trump presidency, according to a new interview.

Speaking with Vogue Italia about why she fled the United States in favor of socialist Portugal, Madonna was as outspoken as ever, lashing out at the President Trump, claiming his administration made it impossible for her to raise her children in America.

“This is not America’s finest hour,” the 59-year-old singer, who poses in black fishnet stockings on the cover, told the European magazine. “I felt like we needed a change, and I wanted to get out of America for a minute.”

Since even before the presidential primaries began in 2015, the idea of a Donald Trump presidency made countless liberal celebrities threaten they would leave the country if Trump won the election. It seems Madonna, always a trendsetter, is the first of these celebrities to follow through and leave the U.S.

Madonna’s relocation to socialist Portugal represents a major climbdown for the anti-Trump liberal activist. Using her platform at the Women’s March in Washington DC in 2017 to announce she was “angry” and “outraged” and was thinking “an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna vowed to use her influence to bring the Trump presidency crashing to the ground.

Famous for constantly reinventing herself to stay relevant, it appeared Madonna was unveiling her latest persona: “mad witch terrorist.” The pop star, using her platform to incite other Hollywood celebrities and liberals to terrorize the nation, offered a chilling ultimatum to the crowd: If you don’t accept my politics, there will be death.

Wearing a devil horns hat, the woman who admitted to performing witchcraft to make Trump lose the election, warned, “We must love one another – or die.“

“We choose love!” Madonna proclaimed to wild cheers from the crowd of protestors, less than 24 hours after Hillary supporters rampaged through DC destroying private property and attacking people for having a different opinion.

Fast forward 18 months and it appears Madonna has admitted defeat.

Is Madona suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome?

The millionaire heretic recently revealed that she practiced Jewish mystical witchcraft on election night while her Muslim agent read passages from the Quran to make Donald Trump lose.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Madonna described focussing on Trump’s image on the TV screen while “lighting candles, meditating, praying, offering our lives” as her agent and friend recited verses from the Quran.

She goes on to say that her agent knew someone who worked on the Clinton campaign, and that early in the night they heard that things were not going as expected for the Democratic nominee.

“It was just like watching a horror show. And then she was reading from the Quran, and I was reading from the Zohar,” said Madonna, referring to the collection of stories about Jewish mysticism that is central to the Kabbalah.

“We were doing everything: lighting candles, meditating, praying, offering our lives to God forever, if only,” said the 59-year-old, seemingly puzzled that God wasn’t interested in answering the prayers of a woman who earlier in the campaign promised oral relations with anybody who voted for Hillary.

In the end, Trump defeated Clinton, and months later Madonna is still struggling to accept that her mystical witchcraft was not enough to overpower the will of the American people.

Explaining that she “always gets what she wants”, Madonna said she is unable to accept what has happened: “It’s like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare.”