Mainstream Media Slam Trump For Deporting An Actual Nazi

A number of mainstream media outlets have slammed President Trump for deporting an actual Nazi from America back to Germany on Tuesday.

Leftists are so vehemently opposed to anything Trump does, they are now resorting to siding with real life Nazis.

On Tuesday, the White House announced that the last remaining Nazi on American soil will be deported to Germany, after over 10 years of stalled negotiations with Obama and Bush administration officials.

Infowars.com reports: The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency arrested 95-year-old Jakiw Palij in Queens, after it was agreed with the German government that he will face punishment there.

Noted Nazi apologist Donald Trump orders actual Nazi death camp guard to be deported to Germany. Obama had failed to do so.https://t.co/QQY7h7mOlr — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 21, 2018

That’s correct, Donald Trump, who is labeled a fascist by unhinged leftists every minute, deported an actual Nazi death camp prison guard.

Was that enough to temporarily please his detractors? Of course not.

In fact to some, including “New media artist” Thom Dunn, it was evidence of Trump trying to cover up his own fascist tendencies.

Hold on, it’s xenophobic white nationalism to demand justice for a Nazi camp guard who is what exactly? pic.twitter.com/L1Pxz6Gs53 — CE Pascal (@PaterIndomitus) August 21, 2018

In further now deleted tweets, Dunn stated that “justice is cheapened when it’s only delivered as a PR stunt by someone else to make himself look good.”

He added, “sigh* The self-congratulatory, melodramatic air around this story reads—to me—like Trump administration PR stunt. It lets them point and say, ‘See this? We can’t be white nationalists!’ despite the many other instances that say otherwise, without alienating that base, either.”

Days when you're defending actual literal Nazis because you hate Trump…

Those have to be the most confusing days. — Bert Difig (@BertDifig1) August 21, 2018

GQ writer Nathaniel Friedman chimed in with his own conspiracy theory:

Yes, that’s a writer for GQ, and he’s still employed. He deleted the tweet and passed it off as ‘a joke’.

Of course a bunch of MAGA shitheads thought my Nazi guard conspiracy theory joke was serious. They believe all sorts of conspiracy theories. — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) August 21, 2018

Anyway tweet deleted, I don't have the energy to deal with a bunch of chuds this morning. — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) August 21, 2018

These people are so fucking stupid. pic.twitter.com/Cx73c0zMa9 — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) August 22, 2018

Who is stupid?

Even the Washington Post suggested that the story has been ‘played up’ for ‘political advantage’:

Seeking political advantage, GOP plays up role of ICE in deportation of Nazi collaborator https://t.co/rlqoCJXbKp — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 21, 2018

Seeking to shit stir, the begrudging Washington Post, not happy that a heinous Nazi was deported, and that it was the correct thing to do to get the vile creature out of the US – attempts to spin some anti- Trump propaganda as usual ……. — Anne🇮🇪 (@fabannex) August 21, 2018

So reporting that they have deported a literal Nazi, one of the last ones IN THE WORLD, is no more than them seeking political advantage. That is very cynical by the Washington Post. This is a big story, and deserves to be reported in a fair and impartial manner. — Freelance Nik (@JournalistNik) August 21, 2018

Others went further with the theory that Trump and ICE deported a Nazi just to look good:

So, first ICE separates 2000 Central American children from their parents. Then ICE deports one Nazi 70 years after his heinous crimes. And the RNC wants to crow about it? — Caleb Ellinger (@CalebEllinger) August 21, 2018

Why did ICE tear apart so many families before they went to deport an actual Nazi war criminal? https://t.co/c6jL4X75A1 — Asher Huey (@asherhuey) August 21, 2018

Others just were not happy about deporting a Nazi murderer:

When ICE shows up to deport a nazi pic.twitter.com/gQ1WAlmrpA — Kim Jawn PHL (@FanSince09) August 21, 2018

Even the German government said there wasn't enough evidence to connect him with any crimes. Dude lived here for 70 years without incident, worked, had a family, the works. Meanwhile cartels flood the borders and skin people alive. — Captain Bertorelli (@CapBertore) August 21, 2018

The poor old Nazi is the victim of a ‘witch hunt’:

The German government of today are in on the witch hunt. — Captain Bertorelli (@CapBertore) August 21, 2018

Ugh. Deporting Nazis for the wrong reason. That's lovely. But i'll take it. — That's What She Said (@NastyInAlabama) August 21, 2018

Thanks Donald – for getting rid of the least threatening Nazi in the country. Now will you please do something about the heavily armed young ones who meet in the woods and like to march? Thanks so much. — Denise (@DeniseTut) August 21, 2018

It's quite convenient. Throw them out to the dogs when they are not needed. The US was quite happy to take former Nazis when it needed help building its space program. V2 rocket scientists anyone? — Hussam Mehboob (@HussamMehboob) August 21, 2018

So they know he’s been around but now decide to deport him? My question is why not deport those active Nazis racists but an old weak man? GOP is full of beep. Make it crime to hate speech. VOTE BLUE for changes. — By The Millions🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅 (@atheisticmoral) August 21, 2018

@realDonaldTrump gets a win for “capturing” an elderly criminal man in his address on file and getting him out of country.. not close to comparable to the tracking and killing of the mastermind behind 9/11. But keep trying @GOP — huckelberry1970 (@kharr5686) August 21, 2018

If it's Nazis they're looking for, maybe they should check out a Trump rally. — Angry Apple (@BenIsOrion) August 21, 2018

oh yeah we deported a old man real big of us — jonas afrend (@JonasAfrend) August 21, 2018

They want credit for throwing the bathwater out with the baby. — Dennis Charles (@LeoKurtzie) August 21, 2018

Sorry not buying it. Nazis deporting Nazis, that's my take. — Felicia Valentina (@DemFelicia) August 21, 2018

On and on it went:

So they knew he was here,, but waited until he was good and old to shove him into an ambulance because they think this will play well? Interesting — Then I Thought (@Ithen_thought) August 21, 2018

I'm still waiting to hear the evidence backing their belief of what he did. He sure looks dangerous on that hospital gurney. — SusanneT (@SusanneT17) August 21, 2018

While being silent on the Russian collaborator in the White House. — jeff radonski (@JeffRadonski) August 21, 2018

So, there you have it, the left sides with actual Nazis over the US President.

Libs and the Left are never satisfied. — Rizzo (@ThePawofRizzo) August 21, 2018

please, please, please, run on "Abolish ICE" in November, libtards. LOL — Dicky Washington DC (@DickyWashington) August 21, 2018

So you’re siding with Nazis over the US president now? Sad. — BC45 (@bearcaught45) August 21, 2018