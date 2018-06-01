The international investigative team have failed to present conclusive evidence Russia was responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, according to a Malaysian minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke told Channel NewsAsia: “There is no conclusive evidence to point at Russia under the JIT (Joint Investigative Team) evidence”

Moscow has also rejected the JIT’s accusation, saying it was an attempt to “discredit Russia in the eyes of the international community”.

RT reports: Last week, the Dutch-led probe claimed that the missile that hit flight MH17 in 2014 and led to the jet crashing, came from a BUK missile system that belonged to a Russian military unit stationed in western Russia. The interim JIM probe results repeated almost one-year-old allegations made by activist group Bellingcat. Despite Moscow insisting that no Russian missile system ever crossed into the Ukraine, Netherlands and Australia were quick to declare Russia “responsible” for the deployment of a BUK missile system.

While the blame-game continues to build up momentum, several Dutch parties, including the Party for Freedom (PVV), Dutch Socialist Party, Forum for Democracy, and the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), raised questions as to why Ukraine was not held responsible for what occurred over its territory.

On Thursday, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said that he could not “rule out anything” speaking about Kiev’s potential liability for the crash, but noted there was no “hard legal ground” for it.

Russian authorities have repeatedly highlighted the fact that Ukraine failed to close airspace, while the West continues to pin the blame on Moscow.

Moreover, Moscow has provided the investigators with untampered radar data, which “didn’t establish any aerial objects approaching the passenger Boeing from the western side,” according to Russian military.

The latest round of allegations also conveniently came “in light of the upcoming important international events,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted in an apparent reference to the 2018 FIFA World Cup that starts in Russia in just two weeks.