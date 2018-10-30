Man Cures Terminal Lung Cancer With Cannabis Oil

A man from Illinois who was diagnosed with “incurable inoperable” lung and pericardial heart sac cancer, was told by his doctors he had about a year to live with the aid of chemotherapy.

Unwilling to accept this death sentence, he started doing his own research to see if he could save his own life since the doctors could not.

Darren Miller was 50 years old when he began desperately looking for a cure beyond chemotherapy, which left him with “blisters on his mouth, blood hands and feet” according to his Facebook page.

That was when he discovered and decided to supplement his treatments using cannabis oil.

In the following video Darren Miller describes his experience with cannabis oil and lung cancer

Activist post reports:

As you may or may not know, the survival rate of lung cancer is incredibly grim. It is estimated that the prognosis for Stage IA non-small cell lung cancer is less than 50%. Sadly, this drops as the cancer progresses. For a Stage IV patient, the likelihood of recovery is 1%.

Aware of the odds against him, patient Darren Miller decided to supplement his chemotherapy treatments with cannabis oil. Clearly, he didn’t just want to extend his life, he wanted to save it.

After researching the benefits of cannabis oil and reading hundreds of other people’s personal stories of healing, Miller was confident the treatment was right for him.

Miller’s wife quit her job so they could qualify for medical assistance, and they moved to California where he could supplement with the controversial treatment legally.

Seven months later, Darren is officially cancer-free and has the hospital documents to prove it.

He told an affiliate of CBS News:

Today, which is seven months later, they tell me I am completely cancer-free – not remission. I’ve cured my cancer. Now, am I giving credit to the cannabis oil? Absolutely. Am I giving credit to chemo? I would have to say yes, too. I did both.

After recovering from the ‘incurable’ cancer, Miller and his wife moved back to Illinois. He now runs a “compassionate cannabis” program to help others who are struggling like he was.

Darren Millers story is similar to that of David Hibbit, the 33 year old British man who was given 18 months to live by his doctors.

Hibbit managed to cure his terminal ‘incurable’ bowel cancer by turning away from conventional treatments and using cannabis oil instead.