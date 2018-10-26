Man Who Ran Against Paul Ryan Tried To Buy Radioactive Material in Murder Plot

October 26, 2018 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0

A Wisconsin man who ran for Congress against Paul Ryan in 2012 has been accused of trying to buy a "lethal amount of radioactive material".

A Wisconsin man who ran for Congress against House Speaker Paul Ryan in 2012 has been accused of attempting to acquire a “lethal amount of radioactive material” with the “intention of trying to kill someone,” according to authorities. 

The suspect, identified as Jeremy Ryan, 30, has been charged with attempted possession of radioactive material with intent to cause death, Milwaukee’s FOX 6 reported. If convicted, he could face life in prison, Green Bay’s WBAY-TV reported.

The suspect attempted to purchase the material in March and again this month, according to court documents, and was arrested without incident Wednesday in Black Earth, Wis., the report said.

Fox reports: FBI personnel from Milwaukee and the bureau’s hazardous evidence team in Chicago later executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home, but no threat to the public was uncovered there, the report said.

Following Ryan’s arrest, agents searched his home in the 300 block of Munn Road in the Town of Madison. Agents with the Hazardous Evidence Response Teams (HERT) from the Milwaukee and Chicago field offices searched the home Wednesday night.

In 2011, Ryan launched a congressional bid, billing himself as “Segway Jeremy,” saying he rode a Segway scooter-like device because of a heart condition. He claimed at the time that state lawmakers in Madison were violating residents’ constitutional rights “every single day,” according to FOX 6.

Neither the seller of the material nor Ryan’s target were identified, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)