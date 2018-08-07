‘March On NRA’ Says Gun Owners Should Be Jailed If They Shoot Home Intruders

Protestors who took part in Saturday’s “March on NRA” demanded that gun owners who shoot home intruders should be jailed.

An NRA camera crew filmed one woman, who said “a gun ban is absolutely what’s necessary. I think that we need to start from scratch with the whole gun issue.”

She added, “We have people who think it’s okay to kill an intruder into their house.”

Breitbart.com reports: Other protesters chanted, “Shame, Shame, Shame” at the NRA while taking part in a protest for which Everytown for Gun Safety provided free ice cream.

SAVE THE BEST FOR LAST: This one #gun-grabbing #protestor thinks THAT YOU SHOULD NOT BE ABLE TO #DEFEND YOUR LIFE if an #intruder breaks into your house. The #NRA and our 6 million members know better than this and we will never stop fighting for the #2A! #EmptyHQ #FreeIceCream pic.twitter.com/SYWWztnl6Z — NRA (@NRA) August 6, 2018

The comments against shooting home intruders are in addition to those by other attendees who called for a ban on “fully semiautomatic guns” and suggested no civilian should be able to carry a gun for self defense.

A protester named Amy told the camera crew she supports a full repeal of the Second Amendment and does “not think civilians need guns at all.”

But the gun control groups involved in the protest stress again and again that they do not want to take away anyone’s guns.