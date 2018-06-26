Maxine Waters: America Needs A Violent Civil War

June 26, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Rep Maxine Waters calls for violent upheaval to overthrow Trump

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has openly called on Democrat voters to incite a civil war in America in order to overthrow Trump.

In a speech during a “Keep Families Together” rally on Saturday, Waters urged citizens to physically confront members of the Trump administration if they see them out in public, even if it means breaking the law.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters told the crowd.

Waters’ comments come on the heels of several members of Trump’s administration being physically confronted by angry Democrats.

Zerohedge.com reports: Last week a group of protesters with the Democratic Socialists of America – including a DOJ paralegal – chased Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Mexican restaurant near the White House. Days later, protesters showed up at Nielsen’s Alexandria townhouse.

And on Friday night, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was ejected from a Lexington, VA restaurant because the gay staff was too triggered by her presence. After the story went viral, Sanders posted to Twitter: “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so”

Meanwhile, White House adviser Stephen Miller – largely credited with pushing President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy of arresting and processing those entering the U.S. illegally – was heckled at a Mexican restaurant two days before Nielsen was harassed.

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1010754847577202688

And on Saturday, left-wing activists harassed Florida AG Pam Bondi at a movie theater.

Earlier in the month, photos of “caged children” in ICE detention centers which happened under Obama went viral – but by the time anyone pointed that out, the outrage machine was already in full swing.

Largely ignored was the fact that Trump is merely enforcing laws created under Bill Clinton and strengthened under Bush II – while Obama separated migrant families all the time and is being sued for keeping children in brutal conditions. Making matters worse was a fake news picture of a crying “separated migrant child” who was never actually separated from her parents.

The left has taken this manufactured outrage and has begun to actively pursue members of the Trump administration – which they are proud of.

Understandably, this has conservatives worried.

Judging by some social media reactions, the public response to this kind of incitement could get ugly fast.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)