Maxine Waters: America Needs A Violent Civil War

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has openly called on Democrat voters to incite a civil war in America in order to overthrow Trump.

In a speech during a “Keep Families Together” rally on Saturday, Waters urged citizens to physically confront members of the Trump administration if they see them out in public, even if it means breaking the law.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters told the crowd.

Waters’ comments come on the heels of several members of Trump’s administration being physically confronted by angry Democrats.

Zerohedge.com reports: Last week a group of protesters with the Democratic Socialists of America – including a DOJ paralegal – chased Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Mexican restaurant near the White House. Days later, protesters showed up at Nielsen’s Alexandria townhouse.

And on Friday night, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was ejected from a Lexington, VA restaurant because the gay staff was too triggered by her presence. After the story went viral, Sanders posted to Twitter: “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so”

Meanwhile, White House adviser Stephen Miller – largely credited with pushing President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy of arresting and processing those entering the U.S. illegally – was heckled at a Mexican restaurant two days before Nielsen was harassed.

And on Saturday, left-wing activists harassed Florida AG Pam Bondi at a movie theater.

Pam Bondi attempted to attend a screening of the Mister Rogers documentary a day after announcing her plan to end protections for health care consumers with pre-existing conditions. Here, via @timintampa, is what happened. pic.twitter.com/zMLrSayS8M — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 23, 2018

Earlier in the month, photos of “caged children” in ICE detention centers which happened under Obama went viral – but by the time anyone pointed that out, the outrage machine was already in full swing.

Largely ignored was the fact that Trump is merely enforcing laws created under Bill Clinton and strengthened under Bush II – while Obama separated migrant families all the time and is being sued for keeping children in brutal conditions. Making matters worse was a fake news picture of a crying “separated migrant child” who was never actually separated from her parents.

The left has taken this manufactured outrage and has begun to actively pursue members of the Trump administration – which they are proud of.

THIS WEEK: — Stephen Miller heckled & called a “FASCIST” while eating at a Mexican restaurant. — Kirstjen Nielsen booed & heard chants of “SHAME” while eating at a Mexican restaurant. — Sarah Sanders asked to “LEAVE” by the owner of The Red Hen. WE THE PEOPLE ARE RISING UP. — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) June 23, 2018

Understandably, this has conservatives worried.

Barely a year ago a Bernie campaign volunteer opened fire on a baseball field full of Republican members of Congress https://t.co/QYECgBgwKb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2018

This is absolutely insane – and extremely dangerous. My father in law works in the administration, does this mean when we go out to dinner we should be ambushed?!? Don’t ever again give me any of the “when they go low, we go high” lip service. https://t.co/UF1feYT0Pm — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 24, 2018

It's discrimination & a HATE CRIME! The Democrats continue their "war on women!" At least five women, who are working for President Trump ,have been verbally and physically attacked and harassed by the left. This has to stop or we may see another "Scalise" type incident!!! — Proud Mary (@freedomschild77) June 24, 2018

Wow. @RepMaxineWaters is not fit to hold a seat in any government office. What an absolutely disgusting thing to do. When a Trump Administration Cabinet member is beaten or dies it’s going to be on Maxine, CNN, MSNBC and outlets who encourage this hate. https://t.co/5n43L62iOr — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 24, 2018

In the past week, progressives have taken hostile actions against Melania Trump, Kirstjen Nielsen, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Pam Bondi. 6 years after Dems screamed about a #WaronWomen, we finally have one. — Debra Heine (@NiceDeb) June 24, 2018

Seeing Trump-linked people get drummed out of restaurants and movie screenings reminds me of what may have been the most brilliant of Charles Krauthammer's famously self-evident observations: "Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil." — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 24, 2018

Judging by some social media reactions, the public response to this kind of incitement could get ugly fast.