Maxine Waters Mob Chant Death Threats To Fox Reporter Outside SCOTUS

Fox News reporter threatened with physical violence outside Supreme Court

Fox News host Shannon Bream was threatened with physical assault by a mob of Maxine Waters supporters outside the Supreme Court on Monday.

According to Bream, she and her crew were preparing to film a report about Trump’s replacement pick for the Supreme Court, when a mob of angry Democrat voters threatened her life.

Dailycaller.com reports: Bream, a longtime Fox personality and reporter said that she felt “threatened” in front of the court Monday night.

After Trump made his pick, the left-wing activists went into a fever pitch of chanting against Trump and Kavanaugh. Some protesters approached Bream and called her a “blonde bimbo,” according to first hand accounts.

Bream eventually was forced to return to the FOX News studios for her own safety. She tweeted “Very few times I’ve felt threatened while out in the field. The mood here tonight is very volatile. Law enforcement appears to be closing down 1st Street in front of SCOTUS.”

This reporter was on site at the Supreme Court after Bream had departed and still noticed the Fox News film crew being verbally harassed by the protesters left on site as they broke down the set.

When reached, Bream declined to comment on the matter.

