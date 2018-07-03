Maxine Waters: Nancy Pelosi & Chuck Schumer Are Power Hungry Animals

Rep. Maxine Waters blasted the Democratic leadership Sunday, accusing Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer of being power hungry animals who “will do anything” to hold onto power.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid played Waters a clip of Schumer referring to Waters’ recent calls to violently protest Republicans as ‘un-American.’ Waters immediately lashed out in response.

Infowars.com reports: “I’m surprised that Chuck Schumer, you know, reached into the other house (of Congress) to do that. I’ve not quite seen that done before, but one of the things I recognize, being an elected official, is in the final analysis, leadership like Chuck Schumer will do anything that they think is necessary to protect their leadership,” Waters declared.

Waters then attempted to deflect away from the criticism again, returning to her obsession with denouncing the President.

“And so, what I have to do, is not focus on them. I’ve got to keep the focus on the children and the fact that this administration is endangering children in the worse kind of way,” she said referring to US immigration policy.

Waters also repeated claims that President Trump is ‘violent’ and that he ‘supports violence’.

“I was blessed with courage. And I was blessed with the kind of strength that does not allow me to be intimidated by the likes of Donald Trump.” Water said, adding “You played several clips showing how violent he is and how he supports violence and why he calls other people names.”

“All of this extraordinary, outrageous activity of the President of the United States the likes of which we’ve never seen before. So I am prepared for him. Again, I’m not intimidated by him. I think he does not deserve to be the President of the United States.” Waters continued.

Just last week, Waters claimed that the Democratic leadership had not criticized her at all, saying that “They [Pelosi and Schumer] don’t really say I’m out of line. What they try to do is find a way to talk about civility without attacking me or anybody else.”

Over the weekend, Waters delivered another call for harassment, telling a crowd in Los Angeles “Donald Trump, we are sick and tired of you! We have no fear! You will not intimidate us! We’re coming right at you.”

Waters claimed she had received death threats, saying “there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me.”

“All I have to say is this, if you shoot me you better shoot straight, there’s nothing like a wounded animal,” she yelled.