Merkel Vows To Save Globalism From Trump

September 30, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 0

German chancellor Angela Merkel vows to save New World Order from Donald Trump

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has vowed to save globalism from the brink of total annihilation under President Trump’s leadership.

“I believe that destroying something without having developed something new is extremely dangerous,” Merkel warned at a campaign event in Bavaria.

Breitbart.com reports: The veteran leader — a close ally of Trump’s bugbear Barack Obama while he was president — added that she believed multilateralism was the solution to many of the world’s problems.

Trump failed to see the possibility for win-win solutions, she said, instead seeing only one winner from any international negotiation.

In his second appearance before the UN’s annual gathering last week, Trump told the General Assembly that he and his administration “reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism”.

“Global governance” is a form of “coercion and domination” that “responsible nations must defend against”, he charged.

Merkel’s opposing view to the US leader puts her in the same camp as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who warned before Trump took the podium in New York Tuesday that “today, world order is increasingly chaotic”.

