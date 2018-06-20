Mice Eat $17,000 Worth Of Cash In ATM

Hungry rodents who were nesting in an ATM in India have chewed through thousands of dollars worth of cash.
The bank notes worth more than 1.2m rupees [US$17,000] were destroyed when mice found their way into a bank machine in Tinsukia, Assam.
RT reports: Authorities from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee published images of the bizarre bank machine invasion this week. The pictures show how scores of bank notes were shredded inside an ATM storage container.
The machine had been out of order for a number of weeks when surprised repair staff made the bizarre discovery, reported the Indian Express.
In a country where farmers are committing suicide due to loan burden & lack of monetary help, mice having #AccheDin chomped on cash of lakhs of rupees stashed inside ATM machine! pic.twitter.com/EPi3mKSAA5
— Assam Congress (@INCAssam) June 18, 2018
Yes! The rat did a fine job of making a very expensive nest worth 12 lakhs pic.twitter.com/SglTeV1Xum
— Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) June 18, 2018
Assam journalist Nandan Bordoloi posted footage depicting a dead rat being plucked from the wreckage which suggests the rodents may have been trapped in the machine without food.
Really Size doesn’t matter!! What a rat this is! Rat-bitten bank notes worth Rs 12 lakh 38 thousand. Torn notes and dead rat found inside ATM in Tinsukia Assam. Rat found dead before little one could bite remaining Rs 17 lakh 10 thousand. pic.twitter.com/3Omns7gAZH
— Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) June 18, 2018
