Mice Eat $17,000 Worth Of Cash In ATM

Hungry rodents who were nesting in an ATM in India have chewed through thousands of dollars worth of cash.

The bank notes worth more than 1.2m rupees [US$17,000] were destroyed when mice found their way into a bank machine in Tinsukia, Assam.

RT reports: Authorities from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee published images of the bizarre bank machine invasion this week. The pictures show how scores of bank notes were shredded inside an ATM storage container.

The machine had been out of order for a number of weeks when surprised repair staff made the bizarre discovery, reported the Indian Express.

In a country where farmers are committing suicide due to loan burden & lack of monetary help, mice having #AccheDin chomped on cash of lakhs of rupees stashed inside ATM machine! pic.twitter.com/EPi3mKSAA5 — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) June 18, 2018

Yes! The rat did a fine job of making a very expensive nest worth 12 lakhs pic.twitter.com/SglTeV1Xum — Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) June 18, 2018

Assam journalist Nandan Bordoloi posted footage depicting a dead rat being plucked from the wreckage which suggests the rodents may have been trapped in the machine without food.