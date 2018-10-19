Michael Caine: Being Ruled By The EU, Is Being Ruled By Fascists

Brexit supporter and British film icon Michael Caine has called the unelected EU “fascist” in a candid interview with the BBC.

Sir Michael told BBC Radio 4 that “I’d rather be a poor master than a rich slave.”

VoE reports: He’s again, reiterated that in yesterday’s radio interview, stating: “I’d rather be a poor master of my fate than having someone I don’t know making me rich by running it.”

He further described his opinion of the European Union’s unelected despots.

“What I see is I’m being ruled by people I don’t know, who no one elected, and I think of that as fascist,“

”In the long run, though, it’ll come around.”

The British film icon, from such films as “The Man Who Would Be King”, “The Italian Job”, “Battle of Britain” and “Without a Clue”, is one of just two actors who has been nominated for an Academy Award in every decade from the 1960s to 2000s.

Caine says he doesn’t listen to the scare tactics and fear mongering used by pundits.

Interestingly, Remainers on twitter were not impressed by the brilliant and decorated actor’s remarks. Their reactions ranging from suggesting Sir Michael was too rich to be affected by Brexit’s impact to outright profanity about the BBC ‘wheeling out’ a rich white man to influence people’s opinion of Brexit. If only the Remainers took their own advice and would put away their non-stop parade of Hollywood mouthpieces.

Britain will officially be out of the EU on 29 March 2019, however Prime Minister Theresa May is attempting a deal to lock the UK in the EU for an indeterminate amount of months.

Listen to the BBC radio4 Michael Caine interview by clicking here.