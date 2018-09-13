Michael Moore: Trump Will Be Our Last Ever President!

Left-wing activist Michael Moore believes President Trump could literally be the last ever President of the United States.

In an alarming interview with MSNBC, Moore told Chris Hayes “I think it’s possible, absolutely!”

“I think that we have someone in the White House who has no respect for the rule of law, who dislikes democracy by an incredible degree, which doesn’t make him really any that much different from other billionaires or CEOs because their businesses are not democracies.” Moore warned, hysterically.

Infowars.com reports: So Moore’s argument is because Trump is a successful businessman, he is somehow ‘dangerous’ to democracy.

"That's a dangerous person to have in charge of a country.” pic.twitter.com/g3iUom2hHz — AlterNet (@AlterNet) September 13, 2018

“They rule by fiat. They decide, they make the calls and they don’t like anybody else having a say. They also like to take home the bulk of the money, with them. So this is — putting somebody like that in charge of a democracy is a very dangerous thing.” Moore continued.

Moore’s argument is weak, and he knows it. It is a complete leap of logic to argue that business leaders are anti-democratic.

Indeed, Moore himself is a multi-millionaire businessman.

Not surprising then that Moore switched gears in his attack on Trump.

“Especially, it’s more dangerous with him because he has a complete lack of ideology.” Moore declared.

Moore’s words ring incredibly hollow to most Americans because if there is one thing they know for certain, it’s that Trump’s entire political career is based on one huge ideology. Make America great again.

“You think it’s more dangerous because he doesn’t believe in anything?” Hayes asked.

“Absolutely,” Moore replied. “People say to me, well, if we impeach Trump, we’ll have Pence. I go, great, at least he believes in something.”

“I’m not afraid of having a debate with Pence over whether or not Adam and Eve rode on dinosaurs 6,000 years ago.” Moore added, with any rational shred of a logical argument now having evaporated.

“He [Pence] also believes that if you’re gay, you can be converted into being straight.” Moore continued.

Moore admitted that the far leftist ideology cannot survive with Donald Trump as President, and that is why they must push for impeachment.

He’s been saying the exact same thing for almost 2 years now.

Yep, Michael Moore is still a fat sack of shit.