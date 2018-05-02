Michelle Obama Declares Herself ‘Forever First Lady’ Of USA

"I know you are me, and if I can be standing here as your forever First Lady, then you can do anything you put your mind to."

May 2, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 3

Michelle Obama declares herself Forever First Lady of USA

Michelle Obama has declared herself America’s first ever “forever First Lady” during a speech at Temple University in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

“We have such high hopes for you. See, I am not one of those doubters. I know that you have everything it takes to succeed,” Obama said.

“I know you are me, and if I can be standing here as your forever First Lady, then you can do anything you put your mind to.”

The crowd burst into spontaneous applause at this narcissistic line.

Watch: Michelle Obama Declares Herself America’s “Forever First Lady”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)