Michelle Obama Declares Herself ‘Forever First Lady’ Of USA

Michelle Obama has declared herself America’s first ever “forever First Lady” during a speech at Temple University in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

“We have such high hopes for you. See, I am not one of those doubters. I know that you have everything it takes to succeed,” Obama said.

“I know you are me, and if I can be standing here as your forever First Lady, then you can do anything you put your mind to.”

The crowd burst into spontaneous applause at this narcissistic line.

Watch: Michelle Obama Declares Herself America’s “Forever First Lady”