Michelle Obama: Ignorant People Need To Get Out And Vote

Michelle Obama has called on ignorant people who “know nothing about nothing” to get out and vote this November, during a rally on Monday in Las Vegas.
“Voting does not require any kind of special expertise,” Obama urged the crowd. “You know, you don’t need to be have some fancy degree to be qualified to vote. You don’t have to read every news article to be qualified to vote.”
Information Liberation reports:
” You know what you need to be qualified to vote?” Obama asked. “You need to be a citizen … you need to have opinions about the issues in your community — that’s what qualifies you to vote.”
“Don’t be intimidated, don’t let somebody intimidate you from being a part of this process,” Obama said.
“I’ve been voting since I was 18 years old — and trust me I didn’t know nothing about nothing at 18 years old — right?” she said, throwing her hands up.
“But what you do know is what you care about,” she said. “For all the young people, you do know you have a voice. You do have opinions about what goes on — that qualifies you to vote.”
