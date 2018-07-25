Migrant Who Raped 13 Women Tells Judge “Nobody Told Me It Was Illegal”

An Egyptian migrant who raped at least 13 women in Germany has told a judge that he did not realize his actions were illegal.

29-year-old Aly E. sexually assaulted the women between April 2015 and February 2018, according to German reports.

Voiceofeurope.com reports: At least 13 women were sexually assaulted and harassed on subway line 6. The Egyptian migrant groped the women between the legs, grabbed the buttocks or masturbated in front of them.

One such occurrence happened on 17 February this year. Aly E. allegedly grabbed a woman “from behind under the dress, while at the same time satisfying himself” one of the indictments reads.

On Tuesday, he confessed to the sexual assault in the district court citing a peculiar excuse for his crimes.

“In Egypt, things like that happen a lot, they do not punish them. I do not know any laws. There was no police in my village. Nobody told me that this is wrong,” Aly E. said.

He confessed two days later on 2 March 2018, after police publishing surveillance camera footage. In court, however, E. accused the interpreter of being “racist” for making a translation error.

The judge asked the defendant: “So you mean, you can do that here in Germany? Grabbing women between their legs and exposing yourself publicly is allowed here? ”

The sex offender defends himself this time claiming: “That’s what heroin did.” His alleged drug use: heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, alcohol, blue pills.

A verdict against Aly E. by the court is expected on 2 August. In Egypt, his former homeland, there has been a law against sexual harassment since 2014. It allows for drastic punishment – including life imprisonment for rapet