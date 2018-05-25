Half Of Millennial Women Can’t Find Their Vaginas, Survey

More than half of the nation’s Millennial women can’t locate the vagina, according to a new study that suggests Millennials are even more out of touch with reality than previously thought.

A new survey of Millennial women showed that one in two participants incorrectly identified a vagina on a diagram of the female reproductive system.

Thankfully, the majority of women between the ages of 66 and 75 could locate the vagina on a medical diagram.

Counselheal reports: The latest survey revealed that less than a fourth of women between the ages of 16 and 25 said that they felt confident they were well informed about gynecological health issues. However, 42 percent of women between the ages of 66 and 75 reported being well educated about their gynecological health, according to the survey conducted by women’s cancer charity The Eve Appeal.

Researchers from The Eve Appeal said that the survey, which was conducted because of Gynecological Cancer Awareness Cancer month, was meant to encourage young women to understand the importance of their sexual health, according to the Daily Mail.

The survey also revealed that a fifth of women between the ages of 16 and 25 were unable to name any of the five gynecological cancers like womb, cervix, ovaries, vagina and vulva tumors.

A large proportion of young women reported being embarrassed to talk about their body parts, with 40 percent of young people using names like “lady parts” or “women’s bits,” according to the survey. Researchers also revealed that 65 percent said they’re uncomfortable using the words “vagina” or “vulva”. Young women are so embarrassed about discussing their sexual health that 10 percent of women between 16 and 35 said that reported having difficulty talking to their doctors about their gynecological health and a one in three women confessed that they were too embarrassed about their gynecological issues to go to the doctor.

“At the Eve Appeal we know how important it is to promote straight talking about the signs and symptoms of gynecological cancers to women of all ages, and this survey has highlighted just how far we still have to go to make this happen,” said Helena Morrissey, chairman of The Eve Appeal, according to The Telegraph.

“These cancers have some of the worst outcomes for women, with a 40 per cent mortality rate,” she said. “Understanding the symptoms will save lives, which is why we are urging women this Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month to talk more openly about these life-saving issues.”