Minecraft Creator: Leftists Have Been Taken Over By Evil Forces

October 10, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Billionaire minecraft creator says Democrats and leftists have been taken over by evil

Minecraft creator Markus Persson has warned that the political left has “literally been taken over by evil” forces. 

Persson, who is a self-made billionaire, made the comments on Twitter during a discussion about how the left deploys deceitful personal attacks against its political adversaries.

Infowars.com reports: Tweeting from his verified ‘@Notch’ account to 3.7 million followers, the 39-year-old Swede wrote, “I know people don’t like it when I point this out, but the left has been taken over by evil,” adding, “And I mean that literally.”

He went on to agree with another Twitter user that intersectional feminists were actively working to deprive other people of rights, remarking that such individuals are intent on “selfishness, greed, lying, and willingness to cause suffering.”

Persson has proven himself willing to address political issues in the past, having previously tweeted “It’s ok to be white” while arguing that white privilege is a “made up metric.”

He also tweeted that there should be a “heterosexual pride day,” but subsequently walked back the comment.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)