Large Scale Missile Attacks Target Syria’s Port City Of Latakia

Syrian state media have reported several explosions over Syria’s port city of Latakia on Monday night

According to local reports the large scale missile attack came from the Mediterranean sea

Syrian air defenses have reportedly been engaging missiles targeting the city, which is is also the home of Russia’s Khmeimim Air Base.

Update: A Large number of missiles have been hitting several Syrian provinces

The missiles reportedly also struck the cities of Baniyas, Tartous, and Homs.

The attack comes just hours after Russia and Turkey negotiated a partial demilitarization of the Idlib province, which is the last remaining stronghold of anti-government terrorists, including the Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, better known as the Jabhat Al-Nusra.

RT reports: According to the state SANA news agency, the attack targeted the Technical Industries Agency headquarters in Latakia, owned by the Syrian military. Reports from the area refer to “powerful explosions” heard in the city. According to Syrian military sources, the strikes also targeted a power station and an aluminum factory.

The attack began around 10 pm local time. Photos posted on social media show tracers and missile plumes streaking across the night sky above Latakia, as well as several explosions.

Sky over Latakia earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/PbOVmUKrXl — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) September 17, 2018

Air defense activity was also reported in Homs and Tartous provinces, where Russia maintains a naval base.

First footage of Syrian AD missiles over Latakia.pic.twitter.com/VPmssxqtC4 — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) September 17, 2018

Syrian media report that a “number of missiles” have been shot down. Multiple reports from the area speak of an attack by missiles launched from drones. It is unclear whether only the Syrian air defense batteries have been engaged, or if the Russian air defenses around Khmeimim are taking part as well.

Seven people were injured in the attacks, Ahmad Kazem of the Syrian Human Rights Network told RIA Novosti.

Multiple local reports have accused Israel of launching the strikes, but there has been no independent confirmation of that. Another possibility suggested by local media is that the drone attack came from the jihadists in Idlib. SANA reported the missiles targeting Latakia came “from the sea,” citing military sources.

#Syria state TV shows the HQs of the Technical Industries Agency in #Lattakia in flames after being targeted by missiles in “an aggression from unknown source” pic.twitter.com/UsOlspySbn — Zaid Benjamin (@zaidbenjamin) September 17, 2018