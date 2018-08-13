MIT Computer Predicts Apocalypse By 2040

An MIT computer has issued a chilling warning – predicting that the “end of civilized life as we know it” will occur by the year 2040.

An apocalyptic computer model, developed in 1973 by a team of MIT researchers and run by one of the world’s largest supercomputers, says that a major change coming in 2020 will act as the catalyst for the coming apocalypse just 20 years later.

Express.co.uk reports: The prediction came from a programme nicknamed World One, which was developed by a team of MIT researchers and processed by Australia’s largest computer.

It was originally devised by computer pioneer Jay Forrester, after he was tasked by the Club of Rome to develop a model of global sustainability.

However, the shocking result of the computer calculations showed that the level of pollution and population would cause a global collapse by 2040.

This shows that the world cannot sustain the current level of population and industrial growth for more than two decades.

Australian broadcaster ABC has republished its original report from the 1970s, since there is just two years until a major change is expected according to the computer model.

The model based its predictions on trends such as pollution levels, population growth, availability of natural resources and quality of life on earth.

The eerie calculation has been remarkably accurate in certain predictions, such as a stagnated quality of life and diminishing pool of natural resources.

A fascinating forecast shows that the quality of life is expected to drop dramatically right after 2020.

At this time the broadcasters addreses the audience: “At around 2020, the condition of the planet becomes highly critical.

“If we do nothing about it, the quality of life goes down to zero. Pollution becomes so seriously it will start to kill people, which in turn will cause the population to diminish, lower than it was in the 1900.

“At this stage, around 2040 to 2050, civilised life as we know it on this planet will cease to exist.”

Alexander King, a British pioneer who led the Club of Rome, also made a shocking prediction regarding national sovereignty.

He told ABC: “Sovereignty of nations is no longer absolute. There is a gradually diminishing of sovereignty, little bit by little bit. Even in the big nations, this will happen.”