Mixed Reactions Following Death Of John McCain

Republican Senator John McCain died on Saturday aged 81.

A statement from his office said McCain had died in Arizona surrounded by family members.

His death has caused mixed feelings and sparked a wave of reactions over the American ‘values’ he represented. Some commended McCain’s patriotism, while others questioned his moral integrity.

Barack Obama, who beat him to the White House in 2008, said they had shared a “fidelity to something higher”.

George W Bush described him as “a patriot of the highest order”.

According to US media reports Donald Trump would not be invited to the funeral and the current administration would probably be represented by Vice President Mike Pence.

RT reports: Amid an endless outpouring of sympathies for the McCain family, some chose to challenge the massive praise McCain received posthumously

In his 36 years of service in Congress, McCain had acquired a reputation as a maverick Republican who was not shy about throwing American troops in harm’s way. Over the years, McCain advocated for military intervention in a number of countries including Bosnia, Kosovo, Georgia, North Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, and Mali.

When John McCain ran for President in 2008, the media called him sick in the head, unfit for office, and a white supremacist. Now they all pretend to care about him, it’s a fake and sick game by sociopaths, they destroy a man when he opposes Democrats. Now they love him! — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) August 26, 2018

The entire establishment is in agreement that Mccain was a hero. Meanwhile almost every single conservative rightly abhors him for a multitude of reason such as helping the FBI frame Dt as a Russian agent, arming radical Islamists, asking the IRS to ruin conservatives etc etc — Lawrence Polyakov (@Larrypolya22) August 26, 2018

This is a map from 2013 of the many countries where unrepentant warmonger John McCain had called for US military intervention:

– Syria

– Iraq

– Afghanistan

– Libya

– Kosovo

– Nigeria

– Bosnia

– North Korea

– Iran

– Russia

– Sudan

– Mali

– China https://t.co/TWcX2RSNYu pic.twitter.com/RsCXLDrV5Y — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) August 26, 2018

McCain also adamantly lobbied against Russia and China – policies which some Twitter users found confrontational and potentially disastrous.

Important visit with brave fighters in #Syria who are risking their lives for freedom and need our help pic.twitter.com/tx4uX572ZP — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) May 28, 2013

I have no sympathy to #McCain and he was no hero. War criminal yes. The guy was responsible for hundreds of AMERICANS deaths in Vietnam, giving up American positions while captured. #traitor #liberal oh and I served my country honorably don’t@ me if you have your thong on reverse — Mike_L (@M_OsO331) August 26, 2018

John McCain Dead at 81. RINO. War Hero, but War Monger. Worked with Hillary and Obama to Create ISIS. Somewhere he lost his way and gave himself over to the Globalist. These were his real friends in the photo. #JohnMcCain #Globalist #WarMonger pic.twitter.com/84YZizpW67 — Jason Herron (@JasonHerron1776) August 26, 2018

Calling him a ‘warmonger,’ some users recalled McCain’s rendezvous with Syrian militants and even accused him of conspiring “with Hillary and Obama to create ISIS.” Others directly accused the deceased senator of pursuing his ideals at the cost of entire nations and wanting “to wipe Syria, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, and Vietnam off the map.”

If you are a non-interventionist, you should already know that McCain was a war monger, in the pocket of military industrial complex and is responsible for hundreds of thousands of dead. He meddled for war in the Middle East and Ukraine. He was an evil, entitled, heartless man. — #BernierNation 🇨🇦 (@Gus_the_Weim) August 26, 2018

Oh god bless John McCain. His only crime was wanting to wipe Syria, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, and Vietnam of the map. God bless the man who unapologetically championed for the slaughter of entire nation’s but yeah the people who are glad he’s dead are the real assholes — Solidaridad Comrade (@StienYoGirl) August 26, 2018

“If you are a non-interventionist, you should already know that McCain was a war monger, in the pocket of military industrial complex and is responsible for hundreds of thousands of dead. He meddled for war in the Middle East and Ukraine. He was an evil, entitled, heartless man,” one user tweeted.

Amid the torrent of praise from acting and former politicians as well as public figures, some people claimed that, while McCain was a useful “tool” of the GOP, his public image and policies nonetheless tarnished the entire Republican party’s reputation.

John McCain was a Judas Iscariot, a traitor, to the GOP. I’m sorry his family is in pain, but mhaopy he is no longer in the US Senate @LouDobbs @seanhannity — Paul Baker (@PBakerTX) August 26, 2018

can’t wait til I’m dead so no one will be allowed to speak ill of the terrible shit i did while i was alive anymore — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 26, 2018