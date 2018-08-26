Mixed Reactions Following Death Of John McCain

August 26, 2018

Republican Senator John McCain died on Saturday aged 81.

A statement from his office said McCain had died in Arizona surrounded by family members.

His death has caused mixed feelings and sparked a wave of reactions over the American ‘values’ he represented. Some commended McCain’s patriotism,  while others questioned his moral integrity.

Barack Obama, who beat him to the White House in 2008, said they had shared a “fidelity to something higher”.

George W Bush described him as “a patriot of the highest order”.

According to US media  reports Donald Trump would not be invited to the funeral and the current administration would probably be represented by Vice President Mike Pence.

RT reports: Amid an endless outpouring of sympathies for the McCain family, some chose to challenge the massive praise McCain received posthumously

In his 36 years of service in Congress, McCain had acquired a reputation as a maverick Republican who was not shy about throwing American troops in harm’s way. Over the years, McCain advocated for military intervention in a number of countries including Bosnia, Kosovo, Georgia, North Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, and Mali.

McCain also adamantly lobbied against Russia and China – policies which some Twitter users found confrontational and potentially disastrous.

Calling him a ‘warmonger,’ some users recalled McCain’s rendezvous with Syrian militants and even accused him of conspiring “with Hillary and Obama to create ISIS.” Others directly accused the deceased senator of pursuing his ideals at the cost of entire nations and wanting “to wipe Syria, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, and Vietnam off the map.”

“If you are a non-interventionist, you should already know that McCain was a war monger, in the pocket of military industrial complex and is responsible for hundreds of thousands of dead. He meddled for war in the Middle East and Ukraine. He was an evil, entitled, heartless man,” one user tweeted.

Amid the torrent of praise from acting and former politicians as well as public figures, some people claimed that, while McCain was a useful “tool” of the GOP, his public image and policies nonetheless tarnished the entire Republican party’s reputation.

