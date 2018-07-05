Mom Shoots Pedophile Who Tried To Kidnap Kids In SUV

A mother shot a pedophile who tried to steal her SUV and kidnap her two toddlers who were sitting in the vehicle in Dallas Wednesday night, police said.

The incident ocurred at 10 p.m. outside a Shell service station at West Camp Wisdom Road.

Nbcnewyork.com reports: The mother had stepped inside the gas station when a man climbed into the driver’s seat and tried to drive away, according to police.

The woman jumped back into the vehicle and ordered the man to stop the car, police said.

When he refused, she pulled a gun from the glove box and shot the man, who then drove the SUV into a utility pole, according to police.

The children, who police described as toddlers, and the mother were not hurt.

The man, identified by police as 36-year-old Ricky Wright, was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

He was charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.