Morgan Freeman Sues CNN For Liberal Bias

Morgan Freeman has threatened to sue CNN over their extremely liberal bias, after the network falsely accused him of sexual assault.

Last month CNN wrote an article attempting to frame Freeman for a crime he did not commit.

Squawker.org reports: Freeman claims that he never once acted inappropriately in the workplace, as one of the women accused. Just to recap, here’s a snippet from the CNN article:

She alleges that Freeman subjected her to unwanted touching and comments about her figure and clothing on a near-daily basis. Freeman would rest his hand on her lower back or rub her lower back, she said.

In one incident, she said, Freeman “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.” He never successfully lifted her skirt, she said — he would touch it and try to lift it, she would move away, and then he’d try again. Eventually, she said, “Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

Unlike cases like Kevin Spacey or Bill Cosby, Morgan Freeman isn’t hiding from the truth, he’s fighting for it. He claims that these alleged incidents never took place and that the main woman’s accusations may have been fueled by racism or a desire to advance her career in Hollywood. Freeman’s lawyer has said that if CNN doesn’t at the very least retract their article and offer an apology, he’ll pursue a lawsuit against the company famous for its liberal bias.

Freeman, who has praised CNN in the past for their coverage of Donald Trump, may now be reconsidering his whole political stance. Some have pointed fingers and labeled Freeman a hypocrite for only going after CNN now that he’s in the hot seat, but sometimes that’s what it takes to realize you’ve been played.

CNN has yet to issue an apology and stands by their original claim. None of us can say either way who’s right and who’s wrong, all we can do is watch the drama unfold and hope that Morgan Freeman is telling the truth.