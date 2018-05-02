Mossad Charged With Plotting Terrorist Attack During Hajj Pilgrimage

Two Mossad agents have been charged with plotting a terrorist attack during the Hajj pilgrimage, which could have killed tens of thousands of people.

According to a charge sheet, the two Israeli’s had travelled to Saudi Arabia, which is home to Islam’s holiest site.

Arynews.tv reports: The two men were charged with spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and of planning “a terrorist act for the Hajj season”, which this year falls in August, while one of them was also accused of contacts with the Islamic State jihadist group.

The Saudi dailies Okaz and Al-Riyadh said the trial opened in the capital’s special anti-terrorism court, without specifying when the men had been arrested.

Saudi Arabia and Israel have no formal diplomatic relations.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all able-bodied Muslims are required to perform it once in their lifetime.

The Hajj is seen as a chance to wipe clean past sins and start fresh.