Mother Teresa’s Charity Caught Selling Children To Elite Pedophiles

The headquarters of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity has been raided by police and some of the deceased Catholic saint’s closest colleagues have been arrested for allegedly selling babies and young children to elite pedophiles.

The police raid comes just three years after Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa, making her a saint in the Catholic tradition. However there have been rumors in the region regarding human trafficking and the real nature of Mother Teresa’s charity for decades.

Police finally took action after the state’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC) registered a complaint. Early reports indicate the rumors were right all along.

“We have found out that some other babies have also been illegally sold from the centre,” a police official told BBC Hindi’s Niraj Sinha. “We have obtained the names of the mothers of these babies and are further investigating.“

Police also recovered 140,000 rupees ($2,150) from the centre, which is located in Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi.

At the moment police are holding three staff members in custody, however reports from India indicate the scandal runs much deeper. Pedophile elites in the country are known to have an insatiable desire for babies and infants, and Catholic non-profits such as Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity have long been rumored to facilitate the trade.

Missionaries of Charity, which has many centres in India, runs homes for unmarried pregnant women. But they stopped arranging adoptions three years ago after a government crackdown on their practices and they were unable to comply with new adoption laws.

The police raid has stunned the nation of India as well as the Catholic world and is the latest blow to Mother Teresa’s reputation. Regarded as a living saint while she was alive, in hindsight it is hard to view her actions with anything other than horror. Mother Teresa claimed to help the poor and the sick, but her very beliefs and practices ensured they were mired in poverty and pain till their dying days.

ATI reports: Though Mother Theresa’s medical centers were meant to heal people, patients were subjected to conditions that often made them even sicker. In the British documentary Hells Angels an Indian journalist compared Mother Teresa’s flagship location for “Missionaries of Charity” to photographs he had seen of Nazi Germany’s Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

“Workers washed needles under tap water and then reused them. Medicine and other vital items were stored for months on end, expiring and still applied sporadically to patients,” said Hemley Gonzalez, a noted humanitarian worker in Indoa, when describing the Missionaries of Charity location he briefly volunteered at.

“Volunteers with little or no training carried out dangerous work on patients with highly contagious cases of tuberculosis and other life-threatening illnesses. The individuals who operated the charity refused to accept and implement medical equipment and machinery that would have safely automated processes and saved lives.”

It wasn’t just a select few cynical journalists who criticized Mother Teresa’s hospice care, either. In her hospice care centers, Mother Teresa practiced her belief that patients only needed to feel wanted and die at peace with God — not receive proper medical care — and medical experts went after her for it.

In 1994, the British medical journal The Lancet claimed that medicine was scarce in her hospice centers and that patients received nothing close to what they needed to relieve their pain.

Doctors took to calling her locations “homes for the dying,” and such a name was warranted. Mother Teresa’s Calcutta home for the sick had a mortality rate of more than 40 percent. But in her view, this wasn’t a bad thing, as she believed that the suffering of the poor and sick was more of a glory than a burden.

“There is something beautiful in seeing the poor accept their lot, to suffer it like Christ’s Passion,” Mother Teresa said. “The world gains much from their suffering.”

When it came to her own suffering, however, Mother Teresa took a different stance. The ailing altruist received care for her failing heart in a modern American hospital.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Mother Theresa had connections to corrupt world leadership. While neglecting the needs of the sick, Mother Teresa rubbed elbows with the powerful.

She had a close relationship with the Haitian dictator and tyrant Jean-Claude Duvalier, who was charged with crimes against humanity for his abuse of fellow Haitians.

She also received $1.25 million from her friend Charles Keating.

Keating was one of the key figures behind the 1980s savings and loan crisis, brought about by housing market and loan speculation, which ended up costing American taxpayers $124 billion.

And speaking of money…

Nobody knows where all her money went.

Well-meaning Catholics gave money to Mother Theresa’s charitable organizations, but many of them would never see their money go toward good works.

Keating’s $1.25 million donation alone would seem large enough to lift all of those in her care out of poverty, but one volunteer said that “even when bread was over at the soup kitchens, none was bought unless donated.” In one incident, after running up an $800 tab at a grocery store to feed people at her charity, Mother Teresa refused to get out of line until someone else paid.

The German magazine Stern estimated that only seven percent of the millions of dollars Teresa received was used for charity.