Special Counsel Robert Mueller has warned that U.S. citizens could face prosecution if they donated to Trump’s inaugural fund.

Dirty cop Mueller has begun investigating a handful of American citizens who donated to the fund, simply because they have ‘foreign connections.’

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: What the hell does this have to do with Trump’s so-called collusion with Russia to hack the DNC’s servers?

Since dirty cop Robert Mueller has nothing on President Trump he continues to rove around unchecked, investigating anyone and anything.

Mueller is now harassing American citizens who legally donated to Trump’s inauguration.

ABC reported:

According to a source who has sat with the Mueller team for interviews in recent weeks, the special counsel is examining donors who have either business or personal connections in Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Several donors with those ties contributed large sums to the non-profit fundraising entity – gifts that topped out at $1 million dollars, according to public records.

Special counsel investigators have also asked witnesses about specific inauguration donors, including American businessmen Leonard Blavatnik, and Andrew Intrater, according to sources familiar with the Mueller sessions.

Neither has been accused of any wrongdoing.

Blavatnik is a billionaire with dual U.S. and British citizenship who has extensive business ties in Russia. Blavatnik gave $1 million to the inaugural fund through his company, Access Industries, according to FEC records. Companies are prohibited from giving donations to political candidates, however, donations to inaugural committees are not considered donations to candidates.

Intrater, an American relative and business associate of Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, runs a U.S. company with deep ties to Vekselberg’s Russia-based global conglomerate, Renova Group. Renova was recently sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Intrater serves as the CEO of Columbus Nova, an investment company based in New York. FEC records show Intrater made a $250,000 donation to the Trump inauguration committee in early January 2017.

Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein are a disgrace to this country. Both need to be fired and investigated for their years of corruption and involvement in the Uranium One scandal.

Mueller has a history of charging innocent men for crimes they didn’t commit, botching cases and using raids to intimidate Americans.

Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign was fined $375,000 for accepting over $1.8 million in donations with erroneous contribution dates, Politico previously reported. We know Obama took in way more than $1.8 million in foreignmysterious donations; this is just what was ‘reported.’

President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign was fined $375,000 by the Federal Election Commission for campaign reporting violations — one of the largest fees ever levied against a presidential campaign, POLITICO has learned.

The fine — laid out in detail in FEC documents that have yet to be made public — arose from an audit of the campaign, which was published in April. POLITICO obtained a copy of the conciliation agreement detailing the fine, which was sent to Sean Cairncross, the chief lawyer for the Republican National Committee, one of the groups that filed complaints about the campaign’s FEC reporting from 2008.

The document outlined other violations, such as erroneous contribution dates on some campaign reports. The Obama campaign was also late returning some contributions that exceeded the legal limit.

So why wasn’t there a special counsel witch hunt into Obama?

Mueller investigating Americans who donated to Trump’s inauguration is outrageous because donations to an inaugural fund are not considered campaign donations.