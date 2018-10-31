Mueller Informant Whitey Bulgar Killed In Prison

One of Robert Mueller’s informants, mob boss James ‘Whitey’ Bulger, was killed in prison by a fellow inmate with mafia ties shortly after being transferred to a West Virginia federal prison on Tuesday.

The 89-year-old Boston mob boss was reportedly wheeled away from security cameras and beaten with a lock in a sock and also had his eyes gouged out.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Sources told The Daily Mail that Whitey Bulger was about to out people in the FBI, specifically FBI officials of the informant program.

Via The Daily Mail:

Boston gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger Jr. has been killed behind bars shortly after he was transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia. He was 89.

Bulger was found dead overnight on Tuesday at USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.

It emerged in Bulger’s 2013 trial that he had served as an FBI informant as far back as 1975, though he always denied the claim.

Law enforcement sources tell DailyMail.com that Whitey had been talking about outing people in the FBI – people in the top echelon of the informant program.

The sources said he hadn’t even been processed at the West Virginia facility when he was killed. But someone who knew he was being transferred put the word out – the killer had to know he was coming.

The Whitey Bulger-Robert Mueller connection:

MUELLER’S MINIONS HELPED MOBSTER WHITEY BULGER ELIMINATE MOB COMPETITORS, says Congressman Louie Gohmert.

In May, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) published a 48-page report called “Robert Mueller Unmasked” to expose the Special Counsel’s decades of corruption.

In the extensive report, Gohmert covered Mueller’s shady past of helping mobster Whitey Bulger by eliminating mob competitors.

The Boston Globe noted Robert Mueller’s connection with the Whitey Bulger case in an article entitled, “One Lingering Question for FBI Director Robert Mueller.” The Globe said this:

“[Mike] Albano [former Parole Board Member who was threatened by two F.B.I. agents for considering parole for the men imprisoned for a crime they did not commit] was appalled that, later that same year, Mueller was appointed FBI director, because it was Mueller, first as an assistant US attorney then as the acting U.S. attorney in Boston, who wrote letters to the parole and pardons board throughout the 1980s opposing clemency for the four men framed by FBI lies. Of course, Mueller was also in that position while Whitey Bulger was helping the FBI cart off his criminal competitors even as he buried bodies in shallow graves along the Neponset…”

Mueller put people in prison for crimes they did not commit:

“Mueller was the head of the Criminal Division as Assistant U.S. Attorney, then as Acting U.S. Attorney. I could not find any explanation online by Mueller as to why he insisted on keeping the defendants in prison that FBI agents—in the pocket of Whitey Bulger—had framed for a murder they did not commit. Make no mistake: these were not honorable people he had incarcerated. But it was part of a pattern that eventually became quite clear that Mueller was more concerned with convicting and putting people in jail he disliked, even if they were innocent of the charges, than he was with ferreting out the truth,” Gohmert said.

The Special Counsel learned last week of an alleged scheme to pay off women to fabricate sexual assault allegations against Mueller.

This week, Mueller unleashed the power of the government and referred the scheme to the FBI.

Whitey Bulger, a mob boss with a long history with Mueller was also murdered in prison this week–interesting string of events connected to Mueller are all unfolding at once.