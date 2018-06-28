Multiple People Killed In Maryland Newsroom Shooting

Several people have reportedly been shot dead by a gunman at the offices of The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland.

The local ABC7 news reported “multiple fatalities” quoting police in the historic city located an hour east of Washington

Thee shooter has reportedly been taken into police custody.

RT reports: Following speculation that the shooting may have been motivated by hostility for the media, police in Baltimore and New York City have stationed officers at newsrooms for protection.

There are multiple reports from local media that “at least four people” have been shot. There is a massive police presence on Bestgate Road in Annapolis, an office park across the street from the Annapolis Mall.

This is from an intern at the Capital Gazette in #Annapolis. @WMAR2News is working on getting more information and sending a crew that way. https://t.co/5PCFvDA4Rf — Skyler A. Henry (@SkylerHenry) June 28, 2018

“A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead,” Gazette’s crime report reporter Phil Davis said on Twitter, while waiting to be interviewed by police. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Anne Arundel Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News the attacker was in custody. Emergency scanner traffic spoke of “four deceased.”

“We do have injuries. We did have an active shooter situation,” Lt. Ryan Frashure, spokesman for the Anne Arundel Police Department, told reporters. He declined to comment on the nature of injuries, or whether the suspected attacker has been arrested.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette, confirmed that police have visited their newsroom on Thursday afternoon as well.