Muslim Who Called For Death To Jews Claims Indictment ‘Criminalizes Islam’

A Muslim imam who quoted Mohammad to call for the killing of Jews in Europe has been indicted under new Danish laws that ban the quoting of religious texts calling for bloodshed.

Mundhir Abdallah is the first person to be indicted for breaking Denmark’s new so-called imam law, however according to the Copenhagen-based imam, Muslims should be allowed to quote holy scripture calling for the slaughter of Jews.

10News reports: The Danish police claim that Mundhir Abdallah called for the killing of Jews by quoting a famous statement by Islam’s holiest prophet, Mohammad. According to police, Abdullah said:

“The Day of Judgement will not come about until Muslims fight the Jews so that the Muslims kill them, and the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Muslims, O Abdullah, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.”

The quote is from the Islamic hadith by Sahih Muslim, 041:6985.

“These are heinous statements, and I think it is quite right that the court now has an opportunity to assess the case,” says Advocate General Eva Rønne from the State Prosecutor’s office.

According to the new Danish law, it is legal to quote religious texts calling for violence, as long as the person quoting it does make it clear that it is not his own opinion. The prosecutor is convinced that Mundhir Abdallah did not make this distinction clear.

Mundhir Abdallah is not happy about the indictment:

“Even 10 years in prison will not scare us Muslims. We are proud of our faith. The indictment criminalizes Islam and Islamic texts. Authorities want us to only tolerate Danish values. They want us to assimilate, but that will never happen,” said Adballah.