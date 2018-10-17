Muslim Refugee Celebrates Swedish Citizenship By Raping Woman in Swimming Pool

A 29-year-old Muslim migrant has been sentenced to prison for raping a Swedish woman at a swimming pool on an island near Stockholm, according to court documents.

According to the judgement, the migrant, who had recently become a Swedish citizen, pushed the woman, who cannot swim, into the water off a concrete bathing pier, and then raped her in the water.

When she tried to call for help, he pulled her hair and pulled her under the water on several occasions. He also bit the woman, who was crying and terrified of drowning, after she begged him to stop.

Afterwards the 29-year-old warned his victim not to speak to anyone, while claiming that he could “do what he wanted” to her because he had recently been granted Swedish citizenship by the government.

He also told the district court that despite biting his victim, pulling her hair, and almost drowning her, the intercourse had been consensual — a statement which the court refused to accept.

VoE reports: He then admitted that what he had done was wrong – “haram” – and said that he even had the audacity to suggest the woman should go see an Imam.

“When you are a female Muslim, you remain a virgin until you marry”, he noted, before adding that “when the sun went up” he “asked Allah for forgiveness.”

The local court sentenced the 29-year-old to three years imprisonment for rape. He was also ordered to pay €12,000 ($13,901) in damages to the woman.

However, the man cannot be expelled according to current legislation – because he is now a Swedish citizen.