Nancy Pelosi: Democrats Must Win Next Election (By Hook Or By Crook)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi urged Democrats to do whatever they had to in order to ensure a victory in November’s midterm election.

In an interview on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Pelosi was asked about the Democratic Party’s message to turn-out voters.

Ilovemyfreedom.org reports: Pelosi became flustered when Capehart mentioned several Democrats and Democratic candidates have said they will not back her for Speaker if they do retake the House.

After accusing MSNBC of a conspiracy to harm her chances of retaking the gavel, Pelosi encouraged Democrat members of the House to lie to their constituents in order to get elected.

“First of all, let me just say this, and I know NBC’s been on a jag of this, this is one of their priorities, to undermine my prospects as speaker, but putting that aside, I have not asked one person for a vote.”

“I haven’t asked a candidate or incumbent for a vote. What’s important, and I know better than anybody how important it is, is for us to win this election because I see up close and personal what Republicans and this president are doing.”

“Now, I do believe that none of us is indispensable, but I think I’m the best person for the job and I won’t let the Republican ads, which are just … flooding these districts, and I say to the candidates ‘do whatever you have to do, just win baby.’”

Of course, Pelosi, a career politician, did not outright tell House Democrats to lie. But she directly told them to “do whatever you have to do” in order to win elections, which many would agree entails lying to voters.

What else could “do whatever you have to do” mean? Pelosi is obviously nervous about the midterms, and her pitch isn’t to run on better ideas than President Donald Trump and Republicans — but rather lie and use other nefarious actions to win.

Pelosi imploring Democrat candidates to “do whatever you have to do” to win their elections leads many to believe that she wants them to lie and tell voters what they want to hear in order to earn their support, even if that means doing the exact opposite if they win.

Aside from repeating herself several times in the interview and bizarrely claiming the media is against her, Pelosi also told Capehart that repealing the GOP tax cuts will be a top priority if Democrats retake the House.

The GOP tax cuts have resulted in roughly 90 percent of all taxpayerskeeping more of their hard-earned money. The president’s economic agenda has resulted in historic unemployment for African-Americans and Hispanic workers. Trump’s policies have also resulted in the markets roaring, new deals likely looming on the trade imbalance, and, for the first time ever, there are more jobs available than those who aren’t currently employed.

If Pelosi genuinely cared about “better paying jobs,” then why has she vowed to repeal the tax cuts immediately if Democrats retake the House?

And she is apparently so nervous that Republicans will keep control of both chambers of Congress, she’s essentially telling Democrat candidates and members to lie to voters in order to win their election.