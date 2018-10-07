Nancy Pelosi Predicted False Smears Against Opponents In 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi predicted that Democrats would smear people like Kavanaugh with falsehoods back in 2017.

“We call it the ‘wrap-up smear.’ You smear somebody, with falsehoods and all the rest, and then you merchandise it,” Pelosi said at a press conference last year.

Infowars.com reports: “And then you write it, and then they’ll say ‘See? It’s reported in the press that this, this, this and this,’ so they have that validation that the press reported the smear, and then it’s called the ‘wrap-up smear.’ Now I’m going to merchandise the press’s report on the smear that we made.”

Sounds eerily similar to what we saw happen to Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) sat on a letter by Christine Blasey Ford accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, which then “mysteriously” found its way to the press (after the initial hearing took place), where the Democrats then “merchandised” the ordeal into a public spectacle against the wishes of Ford, resulting in the circus show that was supposed to be a dignified confirmation hearing.

But this time, the American people and Senate Republicans saw right through it, and now Kavanaugh is a Supreme Court Justice.