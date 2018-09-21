Nancy Pelosi Suffers ‘Stroke-Like Symptoms’ During Kavanaugh Interview

Something is seriously wrong with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. On Thursday, Pelosi exhibited the symptoms of a mini stroke on live TV.

While speaking to a group of reporters about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Pelosi can be seen freezing up, slurring her words, with one side of her face drooping lower than the other.

Ilovemyfreedom.org reports: Pelosi argued that Kavanaugh should “prove his innocence” against allegations from brought forward by Christine Blasey Ford, who claims the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her nearly four decades ago at a high school party.

“If he doesn’t have anything to hide,” Pelosi said, suffering a brain freeze and awkwardly staring at reporters. “Judge Kavanaugh should subject himself to a lie detector test, just the way Dr. Ford did.”

She added: “She had a lie detector test. She passed it. Why doesn’t he subject himself to one?”

Watch below:

Last week, Ford accused Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed and groping her at a party in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations, and several people who said they attended the party have also come forward and stated they never witnessed what Ford alleges Kavanaugh did.

Ford’s legal team says she will not testify on Monday about the allegations. Conversely, Kavanaugh has accepted the invitation and will answer questions from lawmakers before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Aside from her suspicious and shaky allegations, there are also a number of issues with the alleged “lie detector test” Ford claims she took.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has been trying to get more information about the test Ford allegedly took, but her legal team is refusing to comment on who paid for the examination or provide any information about how and where it was conducted.

“If Ms. Ford really did not want to come forward, never intended to come forward … why did she pay for a polygraph in August, and why did she hire a lawyer in August? And who paid for it?” Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday.

Aside from Kavanaugh appearing to everything imaginable to testify and clear his name while Ford is doing all she can to stall the hearing, this is just the latest baffling comment made by Pelosi.

Whether she’s referring to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 as an “incident”; stuttering herself into embarrassment and forgetting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s name while attacking him; spreading complete lies about the economy under Trump; or defending MS-13 gang members after the president called them “animals” — Pelosi has a long history of making absurd comments.

Democrats claim they want the truth, yet they only seem to support putting Kavanaugh on trial rather than requiring Ford to provide a shred of evidence to support her 35-year-old claims.

Perhaps Pelosi should be submitted for a competency test given her long track record of slurring her words, suffering from brain freezes, and making egregious demands.