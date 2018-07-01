Top NASA Scientist Says Gov’t Is Covering Up Truth About Aliens

A top NASA scientist and physics professor claims the US government knows that aliens exist and they are actively covering up the truth.

Kevin Knuth, who is now a professor of physics at the University of Albany, claims there is “plenty of evidence” to support the existence of UFOs in our universe.

On June 28, the Professor Kevin Knuth published an article calling for NASA and the scientific community to thoroughly examine evidence of UFOs on Earth and force governments to disclose the truth. The article was published just a few days before July 2, which is World UFO Day.

Writing for The Conversation, the NASA scientist said: ‘I believe we need to face the possibility that some of the strange flying objects that outperform the best aircraft in our inventory and defy explanation may indeed be visitors from afar – and there’s plenty of evidence to support UFO sightings.’

Knuth believes talking about UFOs is taboo, which has prevented any proper scientific study into the topic and blames governments and the media for the skeptisim that surrounds extraterrestial study.

He adds: ‘Essentially, we are told that the topic is nonsense. UFOs are off-limits to serious scientific study and rational discussion, which unfortunately leaves the topic in the domain of fringe and pseudoscientists, many of whom litter the field with conspiracy theories and wild speculation.’

Metro reports:

Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Ecuador, France, New Zealand, Sweden, Russia and the UK have been declassifying UFO files for the past decade, and Knuth says UFO sightings from government officials lends legtimacy to the claims.

He points towards the Comité de Estudios de Fenómenos Aéreos Anómalos (CEFAA), formed by the Chilean government, and the French Comité de Estudios de Fenómenos Aéreos Anómalos (CEFAA), made up of scientists and military officials, as organisations that provide evidence towards the existence of aliens.

Knuth also discusses the ‘Fermi Paradox’ – the question of why we have never heard anything from other civilisations despite the vastness of space almost guaranteeing the existence of extraterrestrial life.

He said it is highly likely aliens are real and that a large number of the 300 billion stars in our galaxy are able to host hospitable planets.

‘The problem is that there has been no single well-documented UFO encounter that would alone qualify as the smoking gun,’ he said.

‘The situation is exacerbated by the fact that many governments around the world have covered up and classified information about such encounters.’

He argues that scientific, evidence-based knowledge of the topic would ‘greatly benefit’ mankind as it could develop technology and knowledge and help us understand our place in the universe.