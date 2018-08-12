Senior NBC News Executives Accused Of Sexual Assault

Senior NBC News executives are embroiled in the network’s largest sexual assault scandal to date, according to an investigation by The Daily Beast.

According to sources at the newspaper, numerous past and present executives at NBC have been allowed to sexually assault and harass fellow staffers for years without any repercussions.

According to insiders at NBC, executives at the network are “panicked” by the upcoming report.

Mediaite.com reports: The Beast’s reporting comes in a tumultuous year for NBC News.

The network was rocked by sexual harassment allegations against star Todayshow host Matt Lauer, who was fired after a colleague came forward to accuse him of inappropriate behavior. More allegations against the longtime NBC News host followed.

Legendary anchor Tom Brokaw was later accused by two women of having sexually harassed them at NBC News in the 1990s.

Brokaw vehemently denied the allegations, was defended by a slew of high profile former and current female NBC colleagues, and has held onto his position at the network.

NBC’s internal investigation into Lauer found company executives were unaware of the workplace allegations against him. The internal investigation was reportedly called into question by staffers at the network, as well as former Today show co-host Ann Curry.

We have reached out to The Daily Beast for comment but have not yet heard back. This story is developing and we will update when we have more.