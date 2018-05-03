Netanyahu Lying About Iran’s Nuclear Program: Former IAEA Inspector

Israels Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again claimed that Iran is developing a nuclear weapons program

Stepping up pressure on the US to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Netanyahu presented what he called evidence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program

In the dramatic presentation he attempted to provide evidence that Iran is violating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCOPA) claiming that “Iran lied” about its nuclear ambitions.

In the following video, Robert Kelley, a former US nuclear weapons inspector for The International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA), tells TRNN that Netanyahu’s claims are baseless, self-serving, and childish

Video by the Real News